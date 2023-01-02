Five Plays That Changed the Game as FSU Wins the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl

The Florida State Seminoles far exceeded the expectations many had for them prior to the 2022 season. After a disappointing 5-7 overall record in 2021 and a few key misses on the recruiting trail, the ‘Noles were all but written off, believed to be capable of winning no more than 6 games in 2022. Coach Mike Norvell and company had other plans.

Impact players and key contributors emerged on both sides of the ball. Under new offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, the offense ranked among the best in the nation due, large in part, to the elevated play of starting quarterback Jordan Travis. While Travis had a breakout season, there’s a multitude of players on both sides of the ball that contributed to FSU’s 2022 campaign, too many to name in just one article. That does not diminish the role each and every student-athlete played in achieving a 9-3 regular season record. Because of them, Florida State returned to the Bowl Season for the first time in three years, and a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl stood between the ‘Noles and their first 10-win season since 2016.

The Sooners and Seminoles descended upon Orlando, Florida, to face off for the rights to dump their coach in Cheez-It Crackers (yes, we saw the tweet about “Cheez-Its”). The Sooners clawed their way into the Bowl Season with a record of 6-6, but they needed a win against the Seminoles to finish above .500 for the 24th season in a row. Under new head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners were fighting an uphill battle given the more than 20 opt-outs on their roster, but quarterback Dillon Gabriel did his best to try and will the team to victory. To the surprise of many, double-digit underdogs Oklahoma took it to the ‘Noles all night long, leading for the majority of the game. Despite their best efforts, the Sooners would fall victim to some late-game heroics by none other than Jordan Travis, and the Seminoles would go on to win the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.

Before you kick your feet up, open that box of Cheez-It Crackers, and prepare to relax this off-season, let’s take one final look at the plays that turned the tides in favor of the Seminoles on Thursday night.

1. Ryan Fitzgerald misses a 54-yard FG to end the first half

The 2022 edition of the Cheez-It Bowl was truly a tale of two halves, and the Oklahoma Sooners dominated the first half. Florida State was quick to move their opening drive downfield, but the Seminoles were forced to settle for a field goal to open the game up at 3-0. The Sooners wasted no time playing from behind and took a 7-3 lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass by Dillon Gabriel. The ‘Noles followed that up with two empty drives, which allowed Oklahoma to further extend their lead with another touchdown by Dillon Gabriel.

Facing a 14-3 deficit, Florida State’s offense was unable to find a rhythm as they produced a third straight empty drive in response. The deficit was in danger of growing larger, but a missed field goal by the Sooners breathed some life into the struggling ‘Noles. Florida State would finally find the end zone midway through the second quarter after a six-play, 72-yard drive ended in a Jordan Travis touchdown pass to Ontario Wilson in the back of the end zone. Wyatt Rector connected with Brian Courtney to successfully convert the 2-point attempt and bring the game within 3 at 14-11.

Despite not receiving love from the national media prior to kickoff, the Sooners were not going away quietly. Oklahoma’s offense went back to work in the latter half of the second quarter, eager to silence any whispers of a momentum shift. The Sooner offense answered with a field goal of their own, pushing the score to 17-11 with just 19 seconds remaining in the half.

In one of the more confusing moments in the game, Venables elected to squib the ball to the Seminoles, who still possessed all three timeouts. The FSU offense took the field, but they were not looking to run out the clock. Jordan Travis dropped back on first down, scanning deep downfield before deciding to take off on his own. Travis weaved through the defensive line, juked around the mid-level defenders, and broke out in a full sprint down the right sideline before stepping out around the Oklahoma 36-yard line with 4 seconds remaining on the clock.

Norvell deployed the special teams unit, and Ryan Fitzgerald trotted on to attempt the 54-yard field goal and bring the game back within 3 points. As the final four seconds ticked off the clock, Fitzgerald's kick landed well short of the crossbar. Florida State would have to stare down the barrel of a six-point deficit and kicking the ball off to Oklahoma to open up the second half.

2. Treshaun Ward breaks off a 38 yd touchdown run

Halftime adjustments were in order if the ‘Noles wished to survive Orlando with a win, and the change was almost immediate. Florida State’s defense held Oklahoma to a three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half, and the offense was quick to follow suit. Jordan Travis connected with Ontario Wilson, Johnny Wilson, and Markeston Douglas through the air for significant gains. Eventually, the Seminoles were set up inside the 2-yard line with a fresh set of downs. On 2nd & Goal, Treshaun Ward took the handoff straight up the middle to give Florida State its first lead of the game, 18-17.

Over the course of the next two drives, the Sooners and Seminoles traded blows without a change on the scoreboard. Oklahoma turned the ball over on downs, and then the ‘Noles turned the ball over through the air. Back and forth these teams went, and the same old issues began to arise for the Seminoles. As the fourth quarter began, the Sooners were the next to draw blood. Gabriel connected with Marvin Mims Jr. for a 31-yard gain into Seminole territory. The Sooners then strung together 5 straight runs, the last of which crossed the goal line for a touchdown. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel converted the 2-point conversion attempt, and Oklahoma was in the lead once again.

Down 25-18, Florida State had to find an answer. Otherwise, the momentum was in danger of shifting fully in favor of the Sooners in the waning moments of the game. Luckily for the ‘Noles, Jordan Travis was on his A-game. Travis attempted 4 passes, completing 3 of them for 33 yards, and rushed on his own for a gain of 4 yards. In no time, Florida State’s offense was in Oklahoma territory and driving. On 1st & 10 from the Oklahoma 38, Treshaun Ward received the handoff, surged through the defensive line, down the right sideline, and out into the open field. Ward waltzed into the end zone with ease to bring the game back to even at 25.

3. Florida State forces an Oklahoma turnover

In a game that felt as though the last one to have the ball would win, Oklahoma received the kickoff on the ensuing drive looking to take the lead once more. Dillon Gabriel was commanding his offense with relative ease as he pushed the Sooners into Seminole territory in just two plays. The Sooners appeared to be on their way to another touchdown, but a turnover of their own brought the drive to a screeching halt.

Oklahoma running back Gavin Sawchuk took the handoff up the middle for 10 yards before being met by Omarion Cooper. Sawchuk appeared to fall forward to complete the 10-yard gain, but a scramble ensued shortly after his dive, and Florida State DB Jamie Robinson came up with the ball. After a lengthy review, the hit by Omarion Cooper dislodged the ball prior to Sawchuk hitting the ground resulting in a fumble recovered by the Seminoles.

4. Jordan Travis connects with Johnny Wilson down the sideline for 58 yards

Florida State and Oklahoma were locked in a shootout in the final moments of the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. Following the Oklahoma fumble, Florida State capitalized with a touchdown of their own. Oklahoma, not to be outdone, leveled the score with around 3 and a half minutes remaining in the game. Locked up at 32, Florida State would have an opportunity to close out the game.

Travis handed the ball off to Benson on first down for a gain of three yards. More important, was the fact that the Seminoles could run the clock given the Sooners only had one timeout remaining. Despite their ability to play conservatively, the Florida State offense was not looking to settle with overtime. On second down, Jordan Travis dropped back in the pocket and looked to his right towards a streaking Johnny Wilson. Travis uncorked a dime that landed right into Wilson’s one, free hand. Johnny Wilson secured the ball with said one hand, brushed off the defender, and fell forward to the Oklahoma 15-yard line.

Florida State was in prime position to run the clock and score before time expired.

5. Ryan Fitzgerald GW Kick

Florida State followed up the Wilson catch with a few short runs to wind the clock and center the ball for the field goal. Ryan Fitzgerald came back on to attempt a 32-yard field goal for the win.

In a moment of redemption for the kicker’s miss before the end of the half, Fitzgerald nailed the field goal right through the uprights and gave the ‘Noles the final lead of the night.

Jared Verse brought a close to the matter after sacking Dillon Gabriel on 3rd & 8 with no time and no Oklahoma timeouts remaining. The final seconds ticked off the clock, and the Seminoles reigned supreme on the night. Florida State moves to 10 wins on the season for the first time since 2016 behind a Cheez-It MVP performance from quarterback Jordan Travis. The ‘Noles will look to carry that momentum into the off-season before heading back to Orlando to start off their 2023 campaign next year. Until then, Mike Norvell’s squad has returned Florida State to the postseason, and there’s a hope that national contention is soon to follow.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



