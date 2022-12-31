Florida State grad-transfer offensive tackle shares message on departure from Tallahassee

Florida State has utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal to fortify its roster ever since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. That included last offseason, where the coaching staff scoured the portal from beginning to end, eventually landing former South Carolina offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine in late June.

The Seminoles added Turnetine for insurance as a swing tackle along the offensive line. They had to call his number earlier than expected after redshirt junior Bless Harris suffered a season-ending injury in week zero against Duquesne. That forced Turnetine into the starting lineup for Florida State's highly-anticipated showdown with LSU in New Orleans, where he performed admirably.

Throughout the season, the Georgia native contributed on the left side and right side of the offensive line, jockeying with Darius Washington and Robert Scott for playing time. He finished the year by appearing in all 13 games for the Seminoles, with eight starts.

Once again, Turnetine was pushed into action during Florida State's postseason contest against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl after Scott went down in the first half. On the Seminoles' final offensive drive of the game, he suffered an injury and had to be carted off the field. Prior to departing for the locker room, every player on FSU's sideline went over to support and encourage Turnetine.

It was an emotional moment that displayed the kind of connections he'd built at Florida State despite being with the program for less than a year. The win against the Sooners marked the final game of his college career as he's exhausted his eligibility after spending time at the Junior College level and with South Carolina in the SEC.

While Turnetine is moving on to the next step of his life, whether it be on the field or off the field, he reflected on his brief tenure with the Seminoles with a message on social media.

"This coaching staff and my teammates from beginning to end have been my family. The best place to be when it comes to a college experience, giving growth not only as a man but as a player. I appreciate and love everyone here more than anyone will ever know."

Prior to his time at Florida State, he spent two years with the Gamecocks and appeared in 18 games, with 10 starts, all at left tackle. He began his college career at Hutchinson Community College, earning second-team All-America honors during his second year with the program.

