Five things to watch for in Florida State's 2022 spring game

Florida State will wrap up a productive spring this weekend when they play the annual Garnet and Gold game. We look at the five things to watch for this weekend as the Seminoles prepare to head into summer conditioning.

Florida State has had a very solid spring. The coaches have been pleased with the progress overall, especially at key positions like quarterback. The defense has looked much improved and there are pieces that have taken the next step.

Mike Norvell and his coaching staff will be looking for a great finish to spring on Saturday. Let’s look at five topics to watch for during the Garnet and Gold game.

1. Has the defense dominated because of talent, or a still struggling offensive line?

Over the past few practices, word has been that the defense has dominated, especially upfront. Jared Verse has made an impressive impact and has been unblockable at times. Patrick Payton is showing that he’ll be a valuable asset getting to the passer. It will be interesting to see it in live and in person how the offensive line can perform against a front 7 that has been having its way. Saturday should show us quite a bit as we head into summer how the trenches look for the Seminoles.

2. Will it be Tate or A.J. as the backup heading into the summer?

There’s been a lot of debate from several FSU sources on the play of Tate Rodemaker. There have been some really nice plays from him, but there have also been the continued struggles when the pressure is on and a lack of consistency for a third-year player. Duffy has shown flashes of brilliance but also played like you would expect a freshman experiencing his first taste of college ball to have. Can one of these two utilize the game to separate themselves from the other in the race for the backup quarterback spot? Will the play behind Jordan Travis leave enough question marks that the staff takes one more look at the portal for a one-year insurance policy?

3. Just how good can the secondary be?

Heading into the spring, NoleGameday felt that we’d either see a guy like Travis Jay put things together, or we’d see the youngsters take over. After Jarvis Brownlee’s departure it looks as though we will see two new cornerbacks starting (we felt that Brownlee would have been passed had he participated in spring). Renardo Green was the talk of the defense before the spring and he has been impressive. Coach Norvell has talked about him on numerous occasions. Omarion Cooper is the young, up and comer that has locked in his role. Then you have the freshmen in Azareye'h Thomas and Sam McCall - seeing them in live game action will be fun to watch. The safety spot is in good hands - Jammie Robinson, Akeem Dent, Sidney Williams and Shyheim Brown are as good as any in the ACC. Expect them to create some chaos Saturday.

4. Is Trey Benson really the real deal?

The coaches have given Oregon transfer running back limited reps throughout spring as they ease him into the rotation at FSU. He’s been impressive when given the chance, and he has had some good scrimmages. Benson may be one of the most anticipated players FSU fans will want to see Saturday. An enticing package of size and speed, it looks like the coaches hit a homer here as we head into the spring game.

5. Get through the game healthy!

FSU has avoided major injuries this spring and that is something to be very grateful for. Noticeable progress is the expectation Saturday while also expecting the game to be sort of vanilla, so to speak. Getting out of the spring healthy is as important as anything else.

Stick with NoleGameday for full coverage this Saturday during the spring game.

