Ten recruits that Florida State's coaches must impress this weekend

Tallahassee will be stacked with talent for the spring game and the Seminoles have an opportunity to take advantage of it.

Florida State will be hosting some of the best players in the nation regardless of class this weekend for the annual Garnet and Gold game. There will be some high profile players that the coaches will be looking to impress over the weekend.

As we head into the final days before the annual Garnet and Gold game is played the list of recruits is growing that will visit this weekend. Assuredly there will be visitors that weren’t expected - it always happens. In this piece we look at ten recruits the coaching staff needs to impress while they’re in Tallahassee.

1. 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis

Anytime you have arguably the top quarterback in their respective class on campus it’s big news. This isn’t Davis’ first visit - but the fact he’s returning shows that he’s interested in FSU. While the 'Noles have a good quarterback for 2023 committed in Chris Parson, and 2024 in Luke Kromenhoek, early on it looks like FSU may pursue two for ‘24. A solid offensive showing will be needed for FSU to enter the fall as a real contender for the 5-star talent.

2. 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks

Entering the weekend visit there’s been a lot of smoke about Ricks and FSU after he was blown away on his visit just a few short weeks ago. The top corner in the 2024 class is back this weekend. Another great visit could pay dividends for the coaches with Ricks.

3. 2024 defensive back Charles Lester

Lester is yet another top-tier 2024 player in town this weekend. Lester is one of the best players in the nation at defensive back. He was in town just two weeks ago - he arrives again coming off of a good visit to Miami. Look for the coaches to show Lester a lot of attention this weekend.

4. 2023 offensive tackle DJ Chester

Chester is a newer name on the board for FSU at offensive tackle. While the coaches haven’t offered yet, the fast-rising 2023 Georgia lineman is one to watch to earn an offer this weekend.

5. 2023 tight end commitment Randy Pittman

The FSU commitment has seemingly opened the door to his recruitment over the past few weeks. There was some talk of a possible decommitment coming but that seems to have settled. The talented tight end is one of the best football players in the south for 2023. Reassuring Pittman of his decision is paramount this weekend as he’s a lethal offensive weapon.

6. 2023 wide receiver Keyon Brown

The 2023 spring riser is making yet another visit. This will be his fifth visit of the year and his fourth in a month. Will the staff be able to show him what’s needed to get him on board?

7. 2023 defensive end Wilky Denaud

The 2023 defensive lineman came close to pulling the pin on the Elite Junior Day visit. Seeing a smaller version of a game day environment, and being in Doak with fans, may seal the deal here for the Noles.

8. 2023 JUCO defensive back Justice Ugo

The Blinn College product makes the list due to him being a JUCO player. Typically their process is quicker than a high schooler, and we aren’t sure how many more shots the coaches will get at hosting the 6’3” corner.

9. 2024 safety CJ Heard

Yet another highly rated 2024 defensive back visiting, this safety prospect is one of the staff's top targets for his class. With nearly 40 offers already FSU emerged as a top choice for Heard after his visit last month. The staff will be looking to build on that momentum this weekend.

10. 2023 running back Kylen Webb

Webb makes this list as he is an intriguing prospect at running back. He’s a two-way player on the high school level, but it’s his explosiveness that coaches like. He finished 4th in the long jump in the National AAU meet, competing against kids older than him. He’s earned an offer - with Dylan Smothers seemingly the top running back target, Webb is someone to watch this weekend.

Stick with NoleGameday for full coverage of Florida State's spring game on Saturday.

