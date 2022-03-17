Five thoughts on Florida State's first week of spring practice

Transfers on both sides of the ball are standing out for the Seminoles early in the spring.

Florida State just completed its first week of spring practice. On spring break before the team ramps it back up next week, we look at week one of this pivotal spring for Mike Norvell and his staff.

While the Seminoles are just getting into the swing of football, there are still some signs of things to like about this 2022 FSU team. Let’s look at some of the highlights of Week one.

1. This is clearly Jordan Travis’ team

He looks vastly different in terms of comfortably leading the offense. His motion is cleaner and there looks to be more velocity on his passes. Travis' progress is needed for the offense to make a jump. Now, it's important to figure out who is going to be the signal-caller behind him.

2. The transfers have been as advertised

First, we’re hoping for a speedy recovery for Winston Wright. Johnny Wilson has been the best overall wide receiver and arguably one of the best offensive players. Trey Benson looks like a legit home run threat. Jared Verse has transitioned very well thus far. Bless Harris has caught on quickly. The point is - FSU looks like they hit the goldmine with this group of transfers.

3. The defensive backs look much better

Some of that is surely due to competition. Mike Norvell said after the first practice that the Seminoles' defensive staff was going to play around with the personnel and try different combinations to find the best five. It’s too early to know who’s going to be the starting cornerbacks, but players like Omarion Cooper have made the jump. The early emergence of the freshmen, and the improved play of Demorie Tate are exciting to watch as the spring continues. Keep your eyes on Renardo Green to bounce back in a big way.

4. Linebackers look better than initially thought before spring started

Moving to Randy Shannon as linebacker’s coach has injected some much-needed energy into the linebacking corps. Kalen DeLoach looks really good, Amari Gainer is moving well with the dropped weight, and freshman Omar Graham Jr has shown flashes before spring break.

5. The offensive line has options

Like defensive back, Alex Atkins is testing different combinations to see what works best. Darius Washington at guard is intriguing, and the progression of Lloyd Willis could elevate this unit.

We will really start to see how things are unfolding when the team holds its first scrimmage.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Florida State throughout spring practice.

