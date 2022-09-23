Skip to main content

Florida State announces Bowden Society

Seminole Boosters, Inc., Florida State Athletics, and the family of the late Bobby Bowden announced Friday a new philanthropic giving society called the Bowden Society.

Created for donors whose major-gift commitments rise above and beyond annual support tied to annual fund donations and seat-related requirements, society members will help Florida State Athletics take the next step in ensuring comprehensive excellence throughout its athletics programs.

"Coach Bowden taught that the way you live your life off the field translates into how you play on the field, and many of his players took that to heart," FSU President Richard McCullough said. "He molded the lives of so many people in incredibly profound ways, and you can feel that legacy at Florida State University. It really pervades the entire campus."

The Bowden Society will recognize individuals who make philanthropic commitments of $50,000 or more payable over five years. Members will enjoy unique stewardship opportunities, and their benefits expand accordingly as commitment levels increase.

"Coach Bowden and his core values had a dramatic impact in shaping this University and this community, and you still feel them today," FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. "I attribute a lot of how great Tallahassee is and how the University aspires to be the very best to his influence."

"When you talk about the Bowden Society, you are talking about a group of elite donors helping our athletics programs reach new heights and levels that we've never reached before."

The Bowden Society will be formally announced at a donor reception Friday night at the Dunlap Champions Club and during the football game against Boston College on Saturday. Mrs. Ann Bowden and their youngest daughter Robyn will represent the family at the event on Friday and light the Unconquered Statue spear that evening.

"As donors join the Bowden Society, they are impacting not only the profile of the University but the lives of student-athletes, in his honor," Seminole Boosters President and CEO Stephen Ponder said. "The Bowden Society ensures the character and values Coach Bowden lived and taught will endure for generations to come."

To learn more about Seminole Boosters and the Bowden Society, please visit BowdenSociety.com

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

