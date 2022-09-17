Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Maturity. That was the word head coach Mike Norvell harped on all week as Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) prepared for Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC). After taking a punch from the Cardinals, the short-handed Seminoles responded in the final frame to defeat Louisville, 35-31. It was a victory that displayed the growth this program has made under Norvell over the past three years.

On Friday night, the Seminoles excorcized their Demons against a Cardinals team that had handled them for the past two years. Early on, it looked like they might run away with it.

The defense forced a three and out on Louisville's opening possession. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis led a five play, 61-yard scoring drive to put the Seminoles up 7-0 less than five minutes into the game. Travis finished the first quarter 11/11 for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals didn't blink and responded with big play after big play against a Florida State defense that was missing starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett. Louisville racked up 290 yards of total offense in the first 30 minutes, including 142 rushing yards, while holding the ball for over 17 minutes. It was clear that the Seminoles were dealing with confusion and fatigue by the time halftime came around.

It didn't help that two of Florida State's top players on both sides of the ball went down in the first half. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis was injured late in the second quarter after being sacked from behind. He exited the game and immediately went to the locker room with aid from the medical staff. Shortly before that, starting defensive end Jared Verse was injured after linebacker Kalen DeLoach made contact with his lower leg during a tackle.

By the conclusion of the break, both players were ruled out for the game. Travis was spotted on crunches with a boot on his left leg. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker.

Rodemaker struggled early, completing one of his first three passes for -6 yards and an interception. With the Seminoles down a score and getting the ball to begin the third-quarter, Rodemaker led the offense to a touchdown drive. He came up big in the final frame as well, connecting with wide receiver Johnny Wilson on back to back plays for 69-yard deep shot and then a touchdown to tie the game at 28.

Louisville went back in front following a field goal and the pressure was back on Florida State. Running back Trey Benson broke to the right side for a 37-yard gain to put the Seminoles at the one. Two plays later, Rodemaker connected with Wilson on a perfectly placed throw in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The defense came up with two crucial stops to secure the victory. On the first, Cunningham threw behind his receiver and turned it over on downs with just under five minutes to play. On the final drive of the night, Kevin Knowles came away with an interception on a bad throw from Cunningham to cap it off.

Florida State outscored Louisville 21-10 in the second half and limited the Cardinals to 205 yards in the final 30 minutes. Rodemaker finished 6/10 passing for 109 yards with two touchdowns and interception. Johnny Wilson recorded a career-high seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seminoles will be awaiting word on the extent of the injuries to Travis and Verse. With that being said, this was a gritty effort on the road from a Florida State team that would've shut down in this scenario two years ago.

FSU will be back in action next Saturday for a home game against Boston College.

