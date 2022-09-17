Florida State awaiting clarification on injuries to multiple starters

Florida State fans are still wrapping their heads around what may have been the most impressive half of football since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. Trailing at halftime without the services of at least two starters, the Seminoles came out of the break with a renewed sense of effort and beat the Cardinals 21-10 in the final 30 minutes to walk out of Louisville with a 35-31 victory.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's comeback win over Louisville

In the aftermath of the win, the Seminoles are a little beat up. Following the game, Norvell addressed the media where he joked that "all of" the team is being evaluated by the medical staff.

"I mean, all of them. It's a physical game, it's part of it," Norvell said following the game. "We'll get back, we'll see where everybody is at, and we'll go from there. I promise you, our team, they'll get up, they'll push, they'll fight to do everything that they can do. The guys that couldn't finish the game, I promise you that they're gonna push to do everything that they can do to be available next week. If not then, as quick as possible because they're going to put in work."

Starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett was unable to suit up for the contest after being injured late in Florida State's win over LSU. Lovett was not spotted with the team on Friday but was vocal with his support on social media during the game. Redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray replaced the veteran in the starting lineup. Ray went down in the fourth quarter and was helped off the field with what appeared to be a right-arm injury. He came away with four tackles prior to his injury.

In the second quarter, two of Florida State's stars on both sides of the ball were forced out of the game due to lower-body injuries. Starting defensive end Jared Verse was injured during an unfortunate friendly fire incident where linebacker Kalen DeLoach made contact with his left knee while making a stop. Verse limped off the field under his own power and went directly into the medical tent. He lingered around on the sideline for a while before going into the locker room.

Shortly after that, starting quarterback Jordan Travis was sacked from behind with a defender landing on his legs. Travis immediately waved over to the sidelines for assistance and he was in obvious pain. After a few minutes on the field, the redshirt junior was helped to the locker room by Florida State's medical staff. Prior to being hurt, he completed 13/17 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Following halftime, Travis and Verse were both ruled out for the game. Both players remained on the sidelines to support the team during the second half. Travis was spotted on crutches with a boot on his left foot. Verse sported a brace on his left leg. The Seminoles should know more about their respective statuses on Monday.

Outside of the aforementioned Ray, starting left tackle Robert Scott was rolled up on during the fourth quarter on a play where Tate Rodemaker was sacked. Scott had to be assisted to the sideline and he was unable to return. He was replaced in the lineup by redshirt sophomore Darius Washington.

The ESPN broadcast mentioned left guard Dillan Gibbons going down but he was spotted in the locker room celebrating when the team broke the rock. Plus, it seems that sophomore cornerback Omarion Cooper was limited throughout the night. Despite being listed as a starter on the depth chart and being fully dressed on the sideline, Cooper didn't record a statistic against Louisville.

Rodemaker put together a solid performance in the second half but Florida State can't afford to lose Travis for long if the Seminoles are going to reach their full potential in 2022.

The pass rush was visibly less effective without the services of Lovett, Verse, and Ray. On the flip side, this team is already beaten up along the offensive line with Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris out for the season. The coaching staff can't afford to lose another starter at this stage of the year.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook