Florida State defensive back/linebacker enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State is continuing to have meetings with players who will make decisions on either staying or moving on from the program. There have already been six players that have decided to enter the transfer portal including defensive back Sam McCall, defensive tackles Shambre Jackson and Jarrett Jackson, linebacker Amari Gainer, wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, and offensive tackle Rod Orr.

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that the Seminoles would be losing another player to the portal, this time defensive back, and linebacker Sidney Williams. A young talented defensive player for Adam Fuller's defense that did not see a lot of playing time during the 2022 season on defense and primarily was used on special teams. Williams in 2022 spent a lot of time behind starting safeties Jammie Robinson and Akeem Dent and later on would be passed up on the depth chart by rising star safety, Shyheim Brown.

READ MORE: Veteran Florida State wide receiver enters NCAA transfer portal

Williams totaled 12 tackles during his 2022 campaign after making the switch from safety to linebacker. There was a lot of optimism for Williams after his 2021 season where he played at safety, starting four games and appearing in six games total until suffering an injury to sideline him. The young defensive back at the time showed a lot of signs of a bright future in 2022 behind Fuller's defense.

With Gainer and Williams hitting the transfer portal, the Seminoles now have six scholarship players at the linebacker position which includes Tatum Bethune, Kalen DeLoach, DJ Lundy, Brendan Gant, Stephen Dix Jr., and Omar Ghraham Jr.

Report: Deion Sanders hiring former Florida State head coach, assistant to Colorado staff

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook