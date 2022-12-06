Veteran Florida State wide receiver enters NCAA transfer portal

With the NCAA transfer portal officially opening on Monday, the entire league has seen over 1,000 players on the collegiate level put their name in to get another chance elsewhere.

On Tuesday, veteran wide receiver Keyshawn Helton announced with a heartfelt message to Seminole nation on Twitter that he'd be entering the transfer portal after five seasons in Tallahassee.

"Growing up in Pensacola, my only dream was to be a Florida State Seminole, from the time I was born, I've always wanted to play at Florida State. I am beyond thankful and grateful to have the opportunity to make my dreams come true the last few years as well as earn my degree. I have enjoyed the journey and process, from 5-7 my freshman year to 9-3 this year. Each year has taught me valuable lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

Helton was recruited in 2018 by Willie Taggart and his staff putting together 819 career receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The fifth year senior dealt with an injury throughout the 2022 season and didn’t see the field to make an impact.

Helton played a vital role during Mike Norvell’s tenure as a leader in the locker room along with the wide receiver room in 2022 helping turn the culture. A highly respected player in the locker room by teammates and newcomers from the transfer portal.

With Helton entering the portal, that now makes it five Seminoles that have elected to move on from the program. Defensive back Sam McCall, defensive tackles Jarrett Jackson and Shambre Jackson, along with linebacker Amari Gainer will look for new homes going into 2023.

