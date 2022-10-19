Florida State Football Practice Observations: BYE Week Wednesday #2

The cold and wind stuck around on Wednesday as Florida State returned to the practice fields for its final session of the week. Players and coaches alike commented on the weather as they walked into practice. The roster will get some much-needed rest over the next few days while coaches hit the road for recruiting trips before the team reconvenes on Sunday.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders had representatives at practice.

— Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went 4/4 during the session. He hit twice from 28 yards and twice from 42 yards. No misses in practice lately for Fitzgerald.

— For the second straight day, all players on the roster were in their regular uniforms. Florida State hasn't had players don scout team jerseys since the Seminoles aren't preparing for a game this weekend. The black jerseys will be back on the menu next week.

OFFENSE:

— Quarterback Jordan Travis found Ontaria Wilson before placing a perfect deep ball to Mycah Pittman on the sideline in two-minute drills. Pittman made an extremely difficult grab despite landing hard on the turf. Travis connected with Johnny Wilson for a big gain over the middle two plays later but the offense was held out of the end zone.

— Tight end Cam McDonald came away with a couple of plays. One was down the seam on a rope from Jordan Travis that created a big play during team drills. Travis hit fellow tight end, Markeston Douglas, for a touchdown at the goal line.

— Wide receiver/running back Ja'Khi Douglas came away with the catch of the day. Despite tight coverage in the end zone, Douglas brought in a pass and somehow swung his left foot down in bounds for a touchdown. Norvell watched the replay to confirm before ruling it a score himself. The redshirt sophomore ran in for a touchdown later in practice. He's starting to get back into rhythm.

— Wide receiver Kentron Poitier nearly matched him. In team drills, Poitier ran down the sideline with Malik Feaster in coverage. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver went up and over Feaster for a tremendous catch while getting a foot in. Norvell sprinted over and jumped with Poitier to celebrate the big play.

— Wide receiver Malik McClain showed up in a big way for the second straight day. He had an early drop but then had a couple of tough catches on the sideline where he had to adjust for the football. McClain scored an easy touchdown in goal line 1-on-1s and continued to perform in 7-on-7.

— Deuce Spann came away with a ball in 1-on-1s despite Greedy Vance being plastered all over him. Spann broke away from his defender on his next rep for a deep ball.

— Winston Wright Jr. earned reps against during 1-on-1s. He wasn't able to make a catch on the day but it's a positive sign to continue to see him work in drills where he'll have to take some contact.

— Johnny Wilson high-pointed a ball for a touchdown over Jarrian Jones in goal line 1-on-1s. Jones watched the replay in disbelief. The 6-foot-7 wide receiver is almost impossible to cover if he gets the right positioning.

DEFENSE:

— Jammie Robinson intercepted Travis early in 7-on-7 after jumping a route.

— True freshman defensive back Azarerey'h Thomas almost created an interception during team drills.

— Defensive back Demorie Tate broke up a pass that was intended for Poitier in the end zone. The ball hit Poitier's hands but Tate reached in to break it up.

— Leonard Warner and Dennis Briggs got to Travis and forced a bad pass during team drills. Briggs has moved all over the line in recent weeks.

— Kevin Knowles nearly had an interception of his own. He kept his eyes on the quarterback and read the play beautifully but he couldn't make the catch. Knowles redeemed himself by splitting a block and making a tackle for loss towards the end of practice.

— Linebacker Tatum Bethune put a big hit on true freshman running back Rodney Hill on the goal line for a stop.

— Defensive end Patrick Payton shut down Tate Rodemaker's scramble with ease.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

