Florida State knocks off LSU in instant classic

They say lightning doesn't strike twice. For the second season in a row, FSU would play Brian Kelly in a high profile, early season matchup. And lightning would strike twice on multiple occasions in this game.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for LSU Tigers



Florida State matched up with the Louisiana State Tigers on Sunday Night in a fight for revival. Both of these teams entered the game unranked despite having both won a national championship in the last decade, but have really slipped up in the last few seasons. LSU came in with a new coach in Brian Kelly, snagging him away from Notre Dame, and everyone was curious to see how he'd perform with a team that went 6-7 last season and Jayden Daniels transferring in from Arizona State.

It was a defensive battle almost the entire way. Any sliver of offense LSU could muster was because FSU's defense wasn't leaving a spy on Daniels. As of halftime, he accounted for 71 of LSU's 72 rushing yards, but had just 56 passing yards.

LSU got on the board on their first drive thanks a long 25-yard scramble from Daniels, followed by a late hit penalty on Renardo Green. That set them up in field goal position and they made it a quick 3-0 just a little over 3 minutes into the game. FSU had a nice drive of their own, going 46 yards in 9 plays, just for Ryan Fitzgerald to miss a 46-yard field goal.

A three and out by Florida State's defense gave them the ball right back, and the offense responded with a methodical, 14-play, 85-yard drive that ended in a double-reverse flea flicker 39-yard touchdown to Ontaria Wilson, who had to fight through an underthrown ball and pass interference to come down with the grab.

LSU had their best drive of the game to follow suit, going 52 yards on 13 plays, but a miscommunication between Daniels and star receiver Kayshon Boutte brought up another field goal attempt. Enter, stage left, Jared Verse.

The last time FSU blocked a kick was against Georgia Tech in September 2020, where they would block two in the same game (wink).

Florida State wouldn't do much on their next drive, but LSU muffed the punt to follow with an FSU recovery at the LSU 16-yard line. A couple of shorts plays brought up a 4th-and-2, and with under a minute and a half to play, FSU decided to go for it. The decision to go for it was the correct call. They were receiving the kick in the second half, and going up 10-3 doesn't make a huge difference, and would've given LSU a chance for a return. If you don't get it, LSU is backed up without much time to do anything. The only complaint is about who the corner route for called for in 5'11" Mycah Pittman. He had a chance to catch it, but didn't, and you live with the result.

After a couple of meaningless LSU plays after the turnover on downs, FSU went into the locker room up 7-3.

FSU received the ball in the second half, and went right down the field with another 14 play drive, this time ending in a short chip shot field goal for Ryan Fitzgerald, giving FSU a 10-3 lead. He had a rough go of things this evening, with two kickoffs go out of bounds and the missed field goal in the first quarter.

The 'Noles would then force their second three-and-out of the game on defense, as the defense was just swarming to the ball to start the half. Florida State would get back on the board with another ridiculous throw and catch from Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson, this time on a 27-yard, one-handed catch as Jordan was getting pummeled with a targeting call to boot.

Somehow, Wilson one-upped his earlier touchdown with that unreal snag. Ali Gaye was disqualified for the targeting, and it was as egregious as you'll see. This would give FSU a 17-3 lead, and the fireworks were just beginning in this game.

With a roughing the passer call and a defensive pass interference to assist, LSU marched down the field and Noah Cain snuck in on the goal line after some officiating hubbub to make it 17-10, and the LSU crowd was back into the game after that. FSU would need a big response to stay out in front.

The response we received was Jordan Travis at his absolute finest. Using the threat of him running to suck in the second level of the defense, firing lasers between defenders and putting it right where it needs to be, keeping calm and using his arm more than his legs, something we really haven't seen much in his career. He showed such poise and maturity in this game, really speaking to his evolution so far in his career. On this drive, he was 3/3 for 48 yards, and it would end in a DJ Lundy, yes the linebacker DJ Lundy, punching it in from a yard out with just a little over 9 minutes remaining.

LSU started driving the ball right back down, getting to the 39-yard line, before FSU stopped them on third and short to bring up a critical 4th down with under 6 minutes remaining. Kayshon Boutte would get his first catch of the game on a quick pass to the right hash to continue the drive. Credit to Jayden Daniels on this drive, he put the ball on they money a few times, and after a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took almost 5 minutes off of the clock, Daniels found Jaray Jenkins across the middle and he would run it in for Daniels' first touchdown of the game. This would leave just a little over 4 minutes left in the game for LSU to try and stop FSU's offense and get the ball back.

LSU would force their first real three-and-out of the game when they needed it most with FSU taking off just under two minutes of clock. However...lightning struck twice, and LSU muffed ANOTHER punt with FSU to recover with a little over two minutes remaining.

This should've been the game. No question about it. However, a bad pitch put the bull on the ground on the goal line, and LSU would recover on the 1-yard line, giving them 1:20 to go 99 yards if they wanted the game to continue.

They got 97. Daniels connected on a wide open crossing route across the middle, but the receiver Mason Taylor, the true freshman tight end, came down with his knee just in bounds at the two yard-line. The officials would give them one extra play with a second left since he got the first down. LSU would capitalize with a touchdown in the back of the endzone to Jaray Jenkins for his second score of the game.

Somehow, the pandemonium wasn't over. With no time remaining, lightning struck twice yet again, as Shyheim Brown comes up with a huge blocked point after attempt with no time remaining, and FSU wins 24-23.

Jordan Travis would finish with the best game in his career: 20/32 passing, 260 yards, and 2 TDs, adding 31 yards on the ground.

Jayden Daniels bounced back in the second half to finish 26/35 for 209 yards and 2 TDs, with 114 yards on the ground.

Ontaria Wilson returned in this game to haul in 7 receptions for 102 yards and 2 TDs, a really impressive showing for him. Johnny Wilson added 60 yards on his 3 catches as well.

On defense, Jared Verse came up huge with 2 sacks and a blocked kick, and Renardo Green led the team in tackles with 8.

Mike Norvell gets a fantastic win to kickoff the season, and will be off next week before taking on Louisville September 17th.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook