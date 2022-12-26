Florida State lands Western Michigan grad-transfer defensive lineman

Florida State is kicking off Cheez-It Bowl week with a media day in Orlando but that doesn't mean the Seminoles are taking any time off when it comes to pursuing players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Throughout the month of December, the Seminoles hosted a plethora of transfers for official visits that ranged from multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

On Monday afternoon, Western Michigan defensive tackle graduate transfer Braden Fiske announced that he was continuing his college career at Florida State on social media. The Seminoles won out for his pledge over Notre Dame and USC.

Fiske was on campus last weekend alongside over ten other official visitors where he got an opportunity to watch Florida State break ground on a Football Only Facility that's expected to be completed late in 2024.

The Indiana native appeared in 45 games, with 31 starts, during five years at Western Michigan. He started in his final 31 appearances with the Broncos and put together a career-best season in 2022. Fiske accumulated 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 sacks in 12 games. In total, he notched 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles with the Broncos.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman graded out as the highest-rated defensive player on the team - earning an 84.5 grade from PFF. Fiske will probably slot in as an interior pass-rusher with the Seminoles. With one season of eligibility remaining, he developed into one of the hottest names on the transfer market prior to FSU landing his services.

Fiske is the seventh transfer to commit to Florida State during the recruiting cycle. The Seminoles have also landed former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, former Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock, former Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick, former UTEP offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, and former Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



