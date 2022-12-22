BREAKING: Seminoles flip four-star safety from Penn State, hold off Miami

Florida State has been on the wrong side of multiple Early Signing Day surprises over the past couple of years.

Well, like their play on the field, maybe the Seminoles' luck on the recruiting trail is beginning to shift in the right direction.

On Thursday, four-star safety Conrad Hussey announced that he was flipping his commitment from Penn State and signing with Florida State. The Seminoles won out for Hussey over the Nittany Lions and Miami, who hosted him on the final weekend prior to the NCAA Dead Period.

Hussey only visited Florida State once leading up to his decision but the coaching staff has stayed in contact with him behind the scenes. The efforts from members of the staff like head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson proved to be fruitful in the end. Hussey is an immensely talented prospect at a position of need.

It's possible that both of the Seminoles' starting safeties in Jammie Robinson and Akeem Dent move on following the season. Robinson has stated multiple times that he's played his final game in Doak Campbell Stadium while Dent is still weighing his options. That means there is a chance that Hussey gets involved in the defense very early in his career.

The Florida native grew up a fan of the Seminoles. He was blown away during his Official Visit to Tallahassee which is part of the reason that he ended up at Florida State.

"FSU was great, I'm not going to lie. I like everything about it, what they had to show me," Hussey said. "I appreciate the love that they showed me too. Everything about FSU was like how they told me before, about family and culture so I really respected that."

The St. Thomas Aquinas product will enroll at Florida State during the summer. He recorded 29 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions during his senior season, according to MaxPreps.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 164 overall prospect, the No. 11 S, and the No. 38 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 17 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 17 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day.

