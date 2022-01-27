Skip to main content

Florida State listed in stat as one of the most improved defenses in the country from 2020-21

The 'Noles are improving on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the reasons why Florida State was able to turn things around the back half of the 2021 season was due to the overall better play from the defense.

In 2020 the Seminole defense was one of the worst in the nation on both a down to down basis as well as in situational downs.

READ MORE: Florida State brings on new defensive Graduate Assistant

The 2020 defense gave up 6.46 yards per play and is generally considered the worst defense in FSU history after the 2009 team.

While the 2021 defense had moments where you scratched your head watching their play, the move to a 4-2-5 personnel fit the defense better, resulting in a much improved down by down and yards per play average.

Pick Six Previews shared stat percentages above regarding most improved defenses from 2021 to 2021 with Florida State being in the top five.

READ MORE: Florida State recruiting talented 2024 quarterback out of Indianapolis 

With nine starters returning, and pieces added once again through the transfer portal, there is some optimism in Tallahassee that the ‘Noles could field their best defense since the end of the good years of the Jimbo Fisher era.

