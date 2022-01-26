Florida State brings on new defensive Graduate Assistant

The Seminoles have made their first new coaching hire of the offseason.

Coaching changes and new hires are continuing around college football into the 2022 offseason. Florida State has seemingly filled out its on-field staff with the promotions of Alex Atkins (offensive coordinator/offensive line coach), Randy Shannon (linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator), and Tony Tokarz (quarterbacks coach). It also appears that wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and defensive line coach Odell Haggins will return for another season with the Seminoles.

Regardless, there will need to be a few additions off the field to account for the losses of defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph (Miami) and defensive graduate assistant Tre' Bell (Akron).

It looks like Florida State has made its first new coaching hire of the offseason as former FIU graduate assistant Antonio Rodriquez has changed his social media platforms to indicate he is now with the Seminoles.

Rodriguez spent the last two seasons working with Florida International. He initially joined the program in 2020 as a video/operations intern before being promoted to a defensive graduate assistant in 2021. This past year, Rodriguez assisted with the linebackers and helped out on special teams. His stint with the Golden Panthers was his first job at the college level.

Prior to his time with FIU, the Florida native coached at Barbara Goleman Senior High School as an offensive line coach and junior varsity head coach.

It's anticipated that Rodriguez will more or less slide into Joseph's former role at Florida State. Due to his experience coaching linebackers, he'll probably be working with new linebackers coach Randy Shannon.

