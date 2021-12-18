Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Florida State offensive lineman will transfer to HBCU

    Former Seminoles' offensive lineman has made a transfer decision.
    Former Florida State offensive lineman Jalen Goss has found a new home to complete the final two years of his eligibility.

    Goss, who enrolled in 2018 as part of Willie Taggart’s first class, was a three-star recruit coming out of Lowndes in Valdosta, Ga. He entered FSU as a 7A All-State performer for Lowndes and he chose FSU over schools like Miami, Florida, Auburn, and others. When he signed he was seen as a project due to his weight and that is what held him back from being a contributor for the Seminoles.

    After playing spot duty his first three years at FSU, Goss hit the portal earlier this month. He announced today that he’ll be staying in Tallahassee and that he’s transferring to FAMU.

    Goss is one of fifteen former Noles that have entree this portal this year. This attrition was expected as Mike Norvell and his staff continued to flip the roster to improve the depth and talent heading into the 2022 season. 

