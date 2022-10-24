Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Florida State did not release a depth chart last week due to the Seminoles having some time off. Coming out of the BYE week, the team is looking forward to its final five games. Sitting at 4-3, FSU will need to win a minimum of two games during this stretch to qualify for the postseason.

READ MORE: Georgia Tech starting quarterback injured ahead of matchup with Florida State

Despite falling in three straight games leading up to the week off, the 'Noles have remained positive and are focused on snapping the losing streak. It all begins with Georgia Tech traveling to Tallahassee this Saturday.

Ahead of the matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Florida State released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There was only one notable change.

Offensive lineman Darius Washington was listed as a co-starter with D'Mitri Emmanuel at right guard, his lone appearance on the depth chart. Washington had previously been a co-starter with Robert Scott at left tackle as well. True freshman Julian Armella is now the sole backup to Scott.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State

On the injury front, running back Treshaun Ward continues to be listed as a co-starter with Trey Benson. Ward was unable to suit up against Clemson as Benson and Lawrance Toafili took the majority of the reps. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett is a co-starter alongside Jarrett Jackson. Neither player was healthy enough to play against the Tigers. Head coach Mike Norvell has professed confidence that Lovett may be able to return this weekend.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook