Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State

There's no reason for Seminole fans to panic just yet.

The Seminoles were off on Saturday ahead of their final five games of the season but college football rolled on across the country. That gave multiple Florida State commitments and targets a chance to check out other programs this weekend.

Penn State defeated Minnesota, 45-17, in its annual White Out game in front of a packed Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions hosted multiple recruits for the contest, including #Tribe24 quarterback commitment, Luke Kromenhoek.

However, there's no reason for fans to panic just yet. The three-star prospect was simply enjoying a game with his father during a week when Florida State wasn't playing.

In a text message, Kromenhoek confirmed to NoleGameday that he was checking out the Nittany Lions while also issuing a reminder about the strength of his commitment to the Seminoles.

"All in with FSU, don't forget that."

The Georgia native was in Tallahassee last weekend for an unofficial visit during Florida State's loss to Clemson. He was also in attendance for the game against Wake Forest earlier this month and is expected to take another trip to campus prior to the conclusion of the season.

Kromenhoek originally chose the Seminoles over UCF, Coastal Carolina, and others. Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia, and Florida have all joined his recruitment since May. The junior quarterback has remained steadfast in his pledge to Florida State.

Stepping into the starting role for the first time in his prep career, Kromenhoek has blossomed this year. Through seven games, he's completed 66.9% of his passes for 1,297 yards with 14 touchdowns to two interceptions. Kromenhoek has added four more scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 466 overall prospect, the No. 39 QB, and the No. 41 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. He's one of six commitments for Florida State early in the cycle, ranking the haul No. 2 in the country.

