Florida State vs. Boston College: pregame injury updates for the Seminoles

The 2022 season is only a quarter of the way complete for Florida State and the team is already dealing with quite a few injuries. The Seminoles lost offensive linemen, Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris, as well as linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. and running back CJ Campbell for the season. Last week in a gritty win over Louisville, starting quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse were among multiple players to go down. Travis is expected to start tonight against Boston College.

Offensive tackle Robert Scott was rolled up on in the fourth quarter and didn't return while Malcolm Ray left the game with an apparent arm injury on the final drive. Outside of that, wide receivers Winston Wright Jr. and Ja'Khi Douglas have yet to be available this season. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and Amari Gainer have both missed games due to injuries. Cornerback Omarion Cooper suited up last week but only played four snaps despite being listed as a starter. He previously was sidelined for the season-opener.

With some unknowns in the lineup due to the injuries, NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Eagles.

Earlier Saturday, it was reported that starting quarterback Jordan Travis would be available against Boston College. Travis took the field pregame against the Eagles with a noticeable brace on his left knee.

Some good news on the defensive side of the ball as cornerback Omarion Cooper and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray are both dressed out and appear to be available to go. Cooper only played four defensive snaps against Louisville while Ray was injured on the final drive.

Wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas came out with the skill players to warm up but he's only wearing a jersey and shorts. It doesn't appear he'll be back tonight but a positive sign that he's making progress. Linebacker Amari Gainer will not be available after being injured in week 0.

During warmups, offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, offensive lineman Thomas Shrader, and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. all walked out of the tunnel in street clothes. None of the four will be available to play against the Eagles. Dix Jr, Bless Harris, CJ Campbell, and Kayden Lyles are out for the year.

Star defensive end Jared Verse is not dressed out and he will be unavailable against Boston College. Verse went down last week after linebacker Kalen DeLoach hit his knee while making a stop. Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. is not dressed out as well and will continue to be out.

Tight end Jackson West was not spotted pregame. He also didn't suit up against Louisville.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



