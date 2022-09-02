Florida State vs. LSU: Three Players to Watch

After a promising performance against Duquesne, Florida State travels to Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers during Sunday night prime time. LSU is an entirely different team than Duquesne, bringing out the best that FSU has to offer against the Tigers.

With the different advantages each team holds, three Seminoles will have a big role if Florida State is going to come out on top.

1. Renardo Green, Cornerback

Green has made some serious strides this offseason and cemented himself as one of the top defenders for the Seminoles. The best part of his game is his consistency on the field, which will be heavily leaned upon against LSU. The Tigers have a very strong wide receiver room with five guys that can make plays anywhere on the field. In order for Florida State to contest for a win, Green and the defensive backfield will have to bring their A game attempting to suppress the passing game. Green will most likely be matched up against Kayshon Boutte, who is considered one of the best wide receivers in college football. He will not be able to completely shut him off but if Green can manage to contain Boutte, it'll make things a little easier on the defense.

2. Mycah Pittman, Wide Receiver

Pittman was immediately targeted in the first game against Duquesne and the attention did not fade away from the Oregon transfer throughout the game. Quarterback Jordan Travis has developed a great connection with Pittman and that showed in week 0. LSU should have a good idea on the connection as well, ultimately giving Pittman a lot of attention to try and disrupt the shifty wide receiver. He was used in many short passes and crossing routes and that will need to be repeated against LSU. During third and shorts, Pittman will need to be ready to make plays to keep drives going. If he can have success, it'll help the offense move the ball against a suspect Tigers' secondary.

3. Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker

Now seeing a kicker on the top three watchlists is not normal but in a big matchup, with LSU only favored by three points, the game very well may come down to Fitzgerald attempting a game-winner. The contest is expected to be close which means it's crucial that Fitzgerald capitalizes on every opportunity he receives. It will not be a walk in the park to score a touchdown on any given drive, which may put the Seminole kicker in plenty of field goal opportunities. Fitzgerald has had ups and downs at Florida State but is currently playing with confidence and kicking the ball consistently through the uprights.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

