Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Pregame Injury Updates for the Seminoles

Florida State is 4-0 for the first time in seven years and is looking to continue its winning streak against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. It won't be an easy task for the Seminoles with quarterback Sam Hartman and a prolific offense on the other sideline. FSU is going to need Jordan Travis to put together another standout performance to take down the Demon Deacons.

Ahead of the matchup, there are few question marks in the lineup due to injuries. Offensive linemen Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris, as well as linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. and running back CJ Campbell are out for the season.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has been out of the lineup since Florida State's win over LSU. He was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot while using the assistance of a cane last weekend. Left tackle Robert Scott missed the win over Boston College after getting injured in the fourth quarter against Louisville.

Earlier Saturday, ESPN reported that defensive end Jared Verse will be a game-time decision for the Seminoles. Verse also went down during the Seminoles' win against the Cardinals.

Outside of that, tight end Jackson West and offensive lineman Thomas Shrader were not available last week. Linebacker Amari Gainer has remained out since suffering a lower-body injury against Duquesne. Wide receivers, Winston Wright Jr. and Ja'Khi Douglas, have yet to be available this season.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Eagles.

Offensive tackle Robert Scott is dressed out and warming up. He appears to have a slight limp but it looks like he'll give it a go.

Defensive end Jared Verse is fully dressed out for pregame warmups. He has a brace on his left knee.

Linebacker Amari Gainer is fully dressed. This would be his first action since the season-opener against Duquesne.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, offensive lineman Thomas Shrader, and tight end Jackson West are not dressed.

Wide receiver Darion Williamson has not been spotted so far during pregame warmups.

