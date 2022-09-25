0-4 to 4-0: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) was looking for answers a year ago when the program limped off to an 0-4 start, its worst since 1974. Fast forward a calendar year and it appears that the Seminoles have found them after buying into head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff in Tallahassee.

From 0-4, to 4-0, Florida State has flipped the script and is off to its best start under Norvell, finishing the month of September undefeated for the first time since 2015 after defeating Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC), 44-14. Though the team entered Saturday night with multiple starters out of the lineup, including Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett, it was clear from the opening play that the Seminoles were ready to set the tone.

After catching the kickoff on a running start, Benson found room on the left side and exploded through a hole that was created by his blockers. The redshirt sophomore broke multiple tackles and stiff-armed the final defender in his way for a game-opening kickoff return touchdown. It was the first time that the Seminoles had returned a kickoff for a score since the final BCS national championship on January 6, 2014.

On Boston College's opening possession, quarterback Phil Jurkovec tossed a poor pass on third down that bounced off his wide receiver's hands. Sophomore cornerback Omarion Cooper was in a position to come away with an interception to set the Seminoles up in enemy territory. Following a 32-yard pass from starting quarterback Jordan Travis to senior tight end Cam McDonald on fourth down, running back Lawrance Toafili plunged into the end zone on a short run to put the Seminoles up double-digits. Less than three minutes had ticked off the clock and Florida State was already up 14-0.

That was the story for much of the half as the Seminoles stifled Boston College on defense before dicing them up on offense. Outside of a few gambles on fourth and short that didn't go its way, Florida State did just about whatever it wanted against the Eagles. At the break, FSU led 31-0 after outgaining BC 327 to 64 yards in total yards. The Eagles averaged just three yards per pass attempt and 1.5 yards per rush in the first two quarters.

The second half wasn't too different. Florida State forced a punt on Boston College's first possession of the third quarter, which was also the first time that the Eagles got into Seminole territory. Two plays later, Travis found a wide-open Ontaria Wilson for a 72-yard gain, the longest offensive play for FSU this season. The completion moved Travis north of the 300-yard passing mark for the first time in his career. He finished the night 16/26 (62%) for 321 yards with one touchdown pass and zero turnovers.

In the final frame, Benson went to work again, breaking off a 36-yard touchdown scamper for his third overall score against Boston College. The transfer running back recorded two rushing touchdowns, along with his kickoff return to begin the blowout. He wrapped up another impressive performance with ten carries for 82 yards and two scores. Benson brings a different presence to the running back room when he's running with the confidence he had in this one.

Florida State ended the game with a 530-235 advantage in total yards which shows just how dominant the Seminoles were on both sides of the ball. Travis wasn't the only player on offense to come away with a career day. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver caught five passes for 98 yards in the first half. Fellow redshirt sophomore wide receiver, Kentron Poitier, came away with his first career touchdown late in the first half after going vertical over a Boston College defender.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Kalen DeLoach led the way with seven tackles and two pass breakups. Sophomore cornerback Omarion Cooper and redshirt sophomore cornerback Greedy Vance each recorded interceptions. Vance's pick in the second quarter was the first turnover that he's forced in his career. Defensive end Patrick Payton also came away with his first career sack.

Linebacker Brendan Gant added five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack while defensive back Shyheim Brown racked up 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack too.

Florida State returns to the field next Saturday to begin a crucial stretch in its 2022 schedule. The Seminoles will play Wake Forest at home, travel to North Carolina State the following week, before returning to Doak Campbell Stadium to host Clemson in three consecutive weeks.

Kickoff against the Demon Deacons is set for 3:30 p.m. est.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook