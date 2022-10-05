Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Snap Counts and Final Stats for the Seminoles

A slow start buried Florida State in its loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles trailed 28-7 and couldn't overcome their porous first half despite playing better in the final 30 minutes. FSU commited a season-high 11 penalties for 96 yards and struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball.

Quarterback Jordan Travis and all five starting offensive linemen played 69 snaps on offense while safety Jammie Robinson led the team with 79 snaps.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus, as well as final stats for each player. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.

*Players are listed in order of the snaps they played.

Quarterbacks:

— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 69

Stats: 23/35, 281 yards, 3 TDs, 6 runs, 2 yards, 1 lost fumble

Running Backs:

— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 32

Stats: 13 carries, 87 yards, 2 catches 14 yards

— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 25

Stats: 5 carries, 13 yards

— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 13

Stats: 4 carries, 10 yards, 2 catches, 9 yards

Wide Receivers

— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 53

Stats: 5 catches, 85 yards, 2 TD

— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 51

Stats: 6 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD

— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 49

Stats: 2 catches, 16 yards

— Malik McClain, Sophomore

Snap count: 20

Stats: 1 catch, 15 yards

— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 18

Stats: 1 catch, 4 yards

— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 9

Stats: N/A

Tight Ends:

— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 36

Stats: 2 catches, 22 yards

— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 34

Stats: 2 catches, 31 yards

— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 5

Stats: N/A

Offensive Line:

— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 69

Stats: N/A

— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 69

Stats: N/A

— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 69

Stats: N/A

— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 69

Stats: N/A

— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 69

Stats: N/A

Defensive Ends:

— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 51

Stats: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry

— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 42

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 missed tackle

— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 34

Stats: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 32

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 quarterback hurry

— Jared Verse, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 23

Stats: 4 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 missed tackle

Defensive Tackles:

— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 60

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry

— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 43

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry

— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 32

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 28

Stats: 1 tackle

— Daniel Lyons, True Freshman

Snap count: 11

Stats: 1 tackle

Linebackers:

— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 67

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 missed tackle

— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 65

Stats: 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, 3 missed tackles

— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 35

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 missed tackles

— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 14

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry

Cornerbacks:

— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore

Snap count: 71

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 2 missed tackles

— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 61

Stats: 9 tackles, 1 missed tackle

— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore

Snap count: 43

Stats: 3 tackles

— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 41

Stats: 2 tackles

— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman

Snap count: 33

Stats: 1 tackle

— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 8

Stats: 1 tackle

Safeties:

— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 79

Stats: 13 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 71

Stats: 8 tackles

— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 25

Stats: 4 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

