Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Snap Counts and Final Stats for the Seminoles
A slow start buried Florida State in its loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles trailed 28-7 and couldn't overcome their porous first half despite playing better in the final 30 minutes. FSU commited a season-high 11 penalties for 96 yards and struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball.
Quarterback Jordan Travis and all five starting offensive linemen played 69 snaps on offense while safety Jammie Robinson led the team with 79 snaps.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus, as well as final stats for each player. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.
*Players are listed in order of the snaps they played.
Quarterbacks:
— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 69
Stats: 23/35, 281 yards, 3 TDs, 6 runs, 2 yards, 1 lost fumble
Running Backs:
— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 32
Stats: 13 carries, 87 yards, 2 catches 14 yards
— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 25
Stats: 5 carries, 13 yards
— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 13
Stats: 4 carries, 10 yards, 2 catches, 9 yards
Wide Receivers
— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 53
Stats: 5 catches, 85 yards, 2 TD
— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 51
Stats: 6 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD
— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 49
Stats: 2 catches, 16 yards
— Malik McClain, Sophomore
Snap count: 20
Stats: 1 catch, 15 yards
— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 18
Stats: 1 catch, 4 yards
— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 9
Stats: N/A
Tight Ends:
— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 36
Stats: 2 catches, 22 yards
— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 34
Stats: 2 catches, 31 yards
— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 5
Stats: N/A
Offensive Line:
— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 69
Stats: N/A
— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 69
Stats: N/A
— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 69
Stats: N/A
— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 69
Stats: N/A
— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 69
Stats: N/A
Defensive Ends:
— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 51
Stats: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry
— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 42
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 missed tackle
— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 34
Stats: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss
— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 32
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 quarterback hurry
— Jared Verse, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 23
Stats: 4 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 missed tackle
Defensive Tackles:
— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 60
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry
— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 43
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry
— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 32
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 28
Stats: 1 tackle
— Daniel Lyons, True Freshman
Snap count: 11
Stats: 1 tackle
Linebackers:
— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 67
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 missed tackle
— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 65
Stats: 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, 3 missed tackles
— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 35
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 missed tackles
— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 14
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry
Cornerbacks:
— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore
Snap count: 71
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 2 missed tackles
— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 61
Stats: 9 tackles, 1 missed tackle
— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore
Snap count: 43
Stats: 3 tackles
— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 41
Stats: 2 tackles
— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman
Snap count: 33
Stats: 1 tackle
— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 8
Stats: 1 tackle
Safeties:
— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 79
Stats: 13 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry
— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 71
Stats: 8 tackles
— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 25
Stats: 4 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss
