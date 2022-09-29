Florida State vs Wake Forest: Three Players to Watch

After a dominant performance against Boston College, the Florida State Seminoles have broken the top 25 as the No. 23 team in the country. The Seminoles' week five matchup could be their toughest yet as No. 22 Wake Forest travels to Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Top 25 matchup will feature many playmakers on all sides of the ball and that shines a light on a few' Noles to make large impacts on the game.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Wake Forest Demon Deacons

1. Renardo Green, Defensive Back

Green has been mentioned multiple times for players to watch out and with the high-powered Deamon Deacon offense, it will be vital for the veteran to hold his ground. The impressive DB is riding serious momentum from his All-ACC caliber play early in the season. Wake Forest WR, A.T. Perry is quite a matchup for Green and it will be a battle all night no matter where the two are lined up on the field. Green has made a handful of third-down stops this year and that will need to continue for the 'Noles to become victorious.

2. Tatum Bethune, Linebacker

Staying with the defense, Tatum Bethune has helped transform the linebacker room at FSU. Alongside Kalen DeLoach, Bethune will have to keep control of the middle of the field which is a hard ask due to QB Sam Hartman being one of the best quarterbacks In the ACC. Bethune can give the Noles a good shot at containing Wake's offense if he can distract Hartman. Hatman threw six touchdowns against Clemson last week so it is pivotal to get him off his game.

3. Darius Washington, Offensive Lineman

Washington is off to a strong start this season and has been all around the offensive line, acting like a swiss army knife. Being a jack of all trades on the line is a big help for the 'Noles since it gives them some flexibility to move him around. Quarterback Jordan Travis will need Washington and his fellow lineman to give him enough time to move down the field against an opportunistic Wake defense.

READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook