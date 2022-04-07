Florida State wide receiver returns to Tallahassee following car accident

Florida State transfer wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. was involved in a frightening car accident shortly after the university went on spring break in March. Wright was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by another car and he suffered a leg injury that required hospitalization due to the severity.

Head coach Mike Norvell has chosen to stay silent on the specifics of the ailment but he has remained confident that the former West Virginia star will eventually return to the field. Norvell also mentioned that Wright was yet to be back in Tallahassee during his initial recovery.

Following a rainy practice on Tuesday, the head coach held his typical media availability. Norvell said that Wright is back with the team while rehabbing. He's been a presence in meetings and is excited about getting fully healthy.

"He is [back]. He's been in meetings, he's been doing a really good job, just continuing on his rehab," Norvell said on Tuesday. "Excited about just having him here. He's in there, making sure he's getting his mental reps."

"I know I stressed just how grateful I was and the day that he got back into Tallahassee, it was a real joy," Norvell continued. "I think he got one day to get settled and then all of the sudden, there he was. Back in meetings, learning, and he's excited about his return as well."

It is certainly positive news to hear that Wright is doing what he can to contribute to the team despite being sidelined. Going down so early in the spring, and due to a freak occurrence nonetheless, had to have been disheartening. Regardless, the most important thing is that he came out of the accident without permanent injuries and with his life.

The Georgia native was one of four transfer wide receivers (Wright, Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, Deuce Spann) that the Seminoles brought in over the offseason. Wright was the most experienced and productive addition out of the group, appearing in 33 games with 16 starts over three years at West Virginia. He caught 129 total passes for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns. That included 63 catches for 688 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Wright is also a prolific threat in the return game. He recorded 50 total kickoff returns for 1,236 yards with two touchdowns. One of those scores came last fall on a 98-yard return against Maryland. His 217 kickoff return yards against the Terrapins set a new West Virginia record.

Over the last few weeks, fellow transfers Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson have shown flashes during spring practice. As quarterback Jordan Travis begins to further his development, it's crucial to have reliable skill players around him, something that was hit or miss in 2021.

If the Seminoles can get Wright back in the fold alongside Pittman, Wilson, Malik McClain, Josh Burrell, and others, there's potential for this unit to be dangerous on the outside.

