Former Florida State defensive back lands with SEC program

Players around the country in the NCAA Transfer Portal that are trying to find homes for the spring have to make decisions in the near future. Multiple players out of Florida State who explored their options elsewhere found landing spots.

On Saturday, former FSU defensive back Sidney Williams announced that he was transferring to Missouri. Williams lands in a premier conference, the SEC, with an opportunity to revitalize his college career after showing promise with the Seminoles.

The Alabama native contributed mostly on special teams in 2022, where he played 152 snaps across the kickoff units and punt return unit. Williams was on the field for 52 defensive snaps, where he graded out at 69.6 overall according to PFF. He earned an 83.7 tackling grade which ranked second on the team behind Jammie Robinson.

Williams concluded the season with 12 tackles in a career-high 11 appearances while struggling to find a position where he fit in. He began the year at safety before moving to mostly linebacker as the aforementioned Robinson, Akeem Dent, and Shyheim Brown soaked up the majority of the snaps in the defensive backfield.

Limited by injuries throughout his time in Tallahassee, Williams showed promise on the field when he was healthy. He recorded a career-high ten tackles and a pass breakup in Florida State's upset victory against North Carolina last year. Williams has upside as a longer defensive back that can come downhill to stop the run.

During his three years at Florida State, he appeared in 14 games, with four starts, totaling 54 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception.

Williams is the eighth player to transfer from the Seminoles to find a new home, joining running back Treshaun Ward (Kansas State), linebacker Amari Gainer (North Carolina), wide receiver Keyshawn Helton (Cincinnati), defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson (Michigan State), defensive back Sam McCall (Texas A&M), defensive back Malik Feaster (Memphis), offensive tackle Rod Orr (Toldeo), and defensive end George Wilson (Campbell).

Five other players that transferred from Florida State have yet to announce destinations; wide receiver Malik McClain, defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, defensive back Demorie Tate, offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, and quarterback Gino English.

