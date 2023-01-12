Five-star running back Kam Davis discusses commitment to Florida State, trajectory of the program

There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to Florida State's 2024 class. Led by five-star running back Kam Davis, the Seminoles have an opportunity to reel in a special group of prospects over the next couple of months.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Treshaun Ward announces transfer to Big 12 Program

It's been nearly two years since Davis pledged to the program in February 2021. At the time, Florida State was coming off its first season under head coach Mike Norvell, a campaign that ended with a 3-6 record. Since then, the Seminoles have begun shifting back in the right direction. Davis has never wavered with his commitment, staying loyal throughout the process.

"I can say the climb that the guys are on. Coach Norvell, coach YAC, they do a great job with communicating and with the guys that they have on the team," Davis said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I can say that they keep communication, they're always there when they can be, when the dead period comes, they're calling, texting, everything else that they can. I can say that they have stayed true to me and that's the reason I stay true to them."

One reason that he's never questioned his decision is due to his relationship with running backs coach David 'YAC' Johnson. The two are extremely close and Davis also communicates regularly with head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, and assistant director of high school relations Gerard Ross.

"It's a major relationship, probably one of the best that I have," Davis said. "He [YAC] calls, he texts, he congratulates me on every accomplishment that I have. Knowing that he's there and he's like an uncle or someone I can talk to whenever I need to, it means a lot."

The Seminoles enter the offseason with eight verbal commitments and the No. 4 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Davis and the other members of #Tribe24 have been working on developing relationships with one another.

"It's pretty tight, pretty solid. We have a groupchat, we talk, we congratulate each other on playoff runs and everything else," Davis said. "I can say that it is a connection between all of us. The new kicker we have, reached out to him, we talked a bit yesterday. It's very humbling to me to know that I have guys that are the same caliber player as me and I can be close to them."

Interestingly enough, Davis and three other pledges - quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, wide receiver Camdon Frier, and defensive back Jordan Pride - all play on the same 7-on-7 team. After teaming up last offseason, the four plan to do so once again in 2023. The experience is providing them with a valuable opportunity to grow closer on and off the field before they arrive in Tallahassee.

"I think it'll be a major advantage. A lot of teams, they don't have the same guys committed to the same place on the same team," Davis said. "I can say with us doing that, it brings a lot to the table. We're building communication, building trust, and building time with each other. That's going to give us a major advantage once we get to college because we'll have all of the tools that we need to know about each other."

The Dougherty High School product is coming off a junior season where he starred at quarterback and guided the Trojans to a playoff berth and 9-3 overall record. Davis completed 164/280 passes (58.6%) for 2,736 yards with 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also rushed 144 times for 1,115 yards and 13 more scores.

"This year I felt like I had a pretty good season," Davis said. "Individually I had a great year but I think the guys on the team helped me a lot this offseason during the summer. It was an overall great season for me and my teammates contributed to it."

While he's already scored 70 total touchdowns at the high school level, Davis believes there is more work to be done as he prepares for his senior year. He wants to continue growing as a leader to impact the guys around him on and off the field.

"Over the next couple of months I think I can work on my leadership a little bit more," Davis said. "Trying to get guys to do the things that I do on and off the field, I think I can be a better person. I just want to contribute to other guys lives and make sure they're getting the same looks and everything else as me. I just want to make sure I can be a better leader and get them what they need."

Florida State defeated Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl to cap off a ten win campaign in December. The progress and growth that the Seminoles displayed meant a lot to Davis.

"It means a lot," Davis said. "It shows that the team grew, they had each others backs, and they also meant what they said at the beginning of the year - they would be a lot better. To know that them guys were dedicated and that the coaches did everything they had to do to make sure they had a great season meant a lot."

The running backs were one of the most productive units on the team behind the legs of Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward, and Lawrance Toafili. The Seminoles like to have two backs on the field a majority of the time, something that has stood out to Davis.

"Coach YAC, he does a great job. He gives the guys the drills, the time, and the patience with them. He rotates backs in but not only that but the Florida State offense uses a two back system a lot," Davis said. "They sometimes line up guys like Toafili in the slot, let them run around, create space on those big linebackers. They use them a lot and use the guys to the advantage of the other players."

The Seminoles look to be moving in the right direction under Mike Norvell ahead of what could be a special year in 2023. Davis is impressed by how Norvell has built Florida State back amongst the top programs in the sport.

"I think it's about to be the best franchise in the game. I can say that no other coach had to build a program from the bottom all the way up for real," Davis said. "Coach Norvell, he came in, had tough seasons, and for him to believe in the guys and keep putting them in situations to grow, really shows he's about the kids and their scholarships."



Davis is planning to be back in Tallahassee soon but doesn't have an exact date set. He'll also visit a couple of other programs this offseason but it'll take something major to sway him from Florida State.

"As soon as the dead period is over with, I want to go up, sit down with the coaches," Davis said. "Go over a little bit of film and have a great time."

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 26 overall prospect, the No. 2 RB, and the No. 6 prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook