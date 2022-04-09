Skip to main content

Former Florida State defensive back transferring to ACC school

The defensive back is headed to an ACC team.

Former Florida State cornerback Jarvis Brownlee has found a new home, deciding to transfer to an ACC conference rival after leaving FSU this spring.

Brownlee, who accumulated 77 tackles and 3 interceptions over the past three years for FSU, had a falling out with the coaches at FSU right before spring practices started.

READ MORE: Ten recruits that Florida State's coaches must impress this weekend

Entering the portal almost two weeks ago, Brownlee was quick to schedule a visit to Louisville. After a solid visit there Jarvis has decided to transfer to Louisville and stay in the ACC. Brownlee tweeted "Man on a mission. Back for everything," along with photos of him at Louisville on his socials, announcing his intention to finish his career as a Cardinal.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Louisville has been very active in the portal at defensive back. Scott Satterfield said last week that they planned on looking at the portal for more defensive back depth. Overall, Brownlee is the ninth transfer the Cardinals have added since the end of the season and the fifth in the secondary.

READ MORE: Seminoles Welcome Back Boulware, Kanell, Manuel and McFadden As Guest Coaches

Satterfield addressed the media about the transfers this week.

“The thing that we see, it happened last year and it’s happening this year…they’re immediate impact guys,” Satterfield said. “They help your team right now because they bring experience. The learning curve is a lot better for those guys than for a freshman coming in.”

