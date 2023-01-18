Former Florida State wide receiver commits to Penn State

The NCAA Transfer Portal winter window will close at midnight following 45 days for FBS players around the country to declare their intentions to search for a new home. Players only have to enter the portal before the window closes, they can announce decisions to transfer to new schools leading up to the 2023-24 season.

With that being said, announcements will probably need to come in the near future for players who want to enroll at a program for the spring semester.

On Wednesday, former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain announced that he was transferring to Penn State to continue his college career. McClain only spent about a week in the portal before landing with the Nittany Lions.

The Florida native developed into a member of the rotation at wide receiver after signing with the Seminoles in the 2021 class. He showed promise as a true freshman, playing in all 12 games and starting nine of them. However, McClain struggled to put it all together and wasn't guaranteed a major role this upcoming season with 11 other scholarship receivers still on the roster.

The Seminoles are losing starter Ontaria Wilson but redshirt senior Winston Wright is expected to be healthy in the spring. Outside of that, starters Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman will be back in garnet and gold. Plus, Ja'Khi Douglas, Kentron Poitier, Deuce Spann, Darion Williamson, and Joshua Burrell all have experience within the system. The coaching staff is bringing in five-star Hykeem Williams, four-star Vandrevius Jacobs, and three-star Goldie Lawrence from the high school ranks.

During his two years at Florida State, McClain appeared in 25 games, with 12 starts, across his two years at Florida State, recording 33 catches for 396 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed one time for six yards. He had a three-game stretch where he recorded back-to-back touchdowns in wins over Syracuse and Louisiana before totaling 44 yards in the regular-season finale victory against Florida this past season.

McClain is the tenth player to transfer from the Seminoles to find a new home, joining running back Treshaun Ward (Kansas State), linebacker Amari Gainer (North Carolina), wide receiver Keyshawn Helton (Cincinnati), defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson (Michigan State), defensive back Sam McCall (Texas A&M), defensive back Sidney Williams (Missouri), defensive back Malik Feaster (Memphis), offensive tackle Rod Orr (Toldeo), and defensive end George Wilson (Campbell).

Four other players that transferred from Florida State have yet to announce destinations; defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, defensive back Demorie Tate, offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, and quarterback Gino English.

