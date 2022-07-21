FSU Fall Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Football is officially in the air. It's so close that you can almost smell it.

Florida State will get back on the field next week to begin preparing for its week zero game against Duquesne. There has been rising optimism over the last few months that the Seminoles will return to the postseason in 2022.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. Today we'll be diving into the wide receivers to investigate a unit that is expected to make. a drastic leap this fall.

At the Surface

- Ontaria Wilson, redshirt senior

Wilson is entering his sixth season at Florida State and has led the team in receiving during each of the last two years. He's caught 78 passes for 1,026 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. Wilson will be battling for a starting spot in camp.

- Keyshawn Helton, redshirt senior

Helton showed promise early in his career but a serious knee injury in 2019 set back his development. He worked his way back from the injury and has contributed in the passing game over the last two seasons. Helton hauled down 19 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

- Winston Wright Jr, redshirt junior

Wright transferred to Florida State this offseason after beginning his college career at West Virginia. He was expected to make an instant impact but a leg injury suffered in a car accident forced him to miss the majority of spring practice. Wright has been rehabbing throughout the last few months and will be one of the team's top options if he makes it back.

- Mycah Pittman, redshirt junior

Pittman made his way to Tallahassee after transferring from Oregon. Injuries have limited his overall impact at the collegiate level to this point but Pittman possesses game-breaking ability when healthy. Some of that was on display this spring when he led the Seminoles in receiving during the exhibition game.

- Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt sophomore

Douglas had a strange season in 2021. He caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame. In his next eight games, he came down with just one total catch. Douglas finished off the season with 10 catches for 174 yards over the final three games including a 59-yard catch and run that helped Florida State defeat Miami.

- Johnny Wilson, redshirt sophomore

Wilson transferred to Florida State this offseason after spending two years at Arizona State. At 6-foot-7, he has the size to be a deep threat and red zone threat for the Seminoles. Wilson was impressive during multiple spring practices but dropped a few passes during the exhibition game. He's a candidate to break out once he realizes his full potential.

- Kentron Poitier, redshirt sophomore

Poitier has contributed as a reserve during his first two years in Tallahassee. It's going to be tough for him to break into the rotation again this fall with Florida State adding four wide receiver transfers. He has caught eight passes for 61 yards in his career.

- Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore

Williamson has also spent most of his time as a Seminole contributing in a reserve role. He came into Florida State after suffering a horrific knee injury but he's worked himself back to full health. Williamson has caught 13 passes for 125 yards in two years.

- Deuce Spann, redshirt sophomore

Spann transferred to Florida State after beginning his college career at Illinois as a quarterback. He's returned to his home state to play for the Seminoles at wide receiver. Spann has a tantalizing mix of size and athleticism but there may be too much experience in front of him for him to make a large impact in 2022.

- Malik McClain, true sophomore

McClain struggled out of the gate when he arrived at Florida State in 2021 but he's been steadily improving ever since. He played in all 12 games last year and started nine of them, recording 16 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. McClain got into the end zone against North Carolina and Boston College, two games where the Seminoles came out on top. He's right in the mix for a starting spot again.

- Joshua Burrell, redshirt freshman

Burrell showed some signs last year when he early enrolled. Unfortunately, he was set back by an injury in the fall that limited his availability for the majority of his true freshman season. Burrell has recently returned to full strength and is pushing to be a contributor among the wide receivers.

Projected two-deep depth chart

Slot Wide receiver

1. Winston Wright Jr, RS JR/Ja'Khi Douglas, RS SO

2. Keyshawn Helton, RS SR

Wide receiver

1. Mycah Pittman, RS JR

2. Malik McClain, SO/Johnny Wilson, RS SO/Joshua Burrell, RS FR

Wide receiver

1. Ontaria Wilson, RS SR OR Johnny Wilson, RS SO

2. Malik McClain, SO

Biggest Question Mark?

Will the wide receivers be able to make the giant leap that's expected of them this fall?

The Seminoles have been inconsistent through the air during head coach Mike Norvell's first two years in Tallahassee. Florida State has started five different quarterbacks from 2020-21. For the first time since 2017, the team enters the fall with an unquestioned starter in Jordan Travis.

The hope is that consistency will trickle down to the wide receivers as last season the Seminoles were plagued by drops, wrong routes, and miscommunications. Florida State hasn't had a receiver record more than 400 yards in a season since Norvell arrived. That has to change in a big way in 2022 and it's an option that's on the table with the improvements that have been.

Winston Wright Jr (if healthy), Mycah Pittman, and Johnny Wilson should be able to instantly garner snaps alongside Ontaria Wilson, Keyshawn Helton, Ja'Khi Douglas, and Malik McClain. There is still room to grow amongst the unit but there is considerably more depth than in the last couple of seasons.

Follow the Leader

This was an extremely difficult choice and I'm not sure you'll find a tougher one across the roster. Guys like Ontaria Wilson and Keyshawn Helton have been at Florida State for a long time while players such as Mycah Pittman and Winston Wright bring the talent to instantly jump to the top of the depth chart. It may be a little controversial but we see Wilson as the leader of this unit entering fall camp.

The Georgia native has led the Seminoles in receiving for two straight years and he didn't seem to give up much ground this spring despite the increase of talent. Though he may not be the most vocal of players, Wilson has set an example for those around him. The redshirt senior has been in Tallahassee for six years and he's seen it all. That experience could be vital for Florida State in 2022 as the offense tries to take the next step in the passing game.

Fall Camp Outlook

Florida State will need to establish a pecking order that allows the wide receivers to take advantage of their size and speed in specific situations. There are a multitude of players with diverse skill sets that should be utilized at certain points of the field. The first couple of weeks of fall camp will give the Seminoles an idea of where everyone fits in.

There will also be some fierce competition as the transfers look to move up the depth chart. The outlook on the wide receivers changes dramatically if Winston Wright Jr. is available early in camp. He's a legitimate outside threat that can also affect Florida State's success in the return game.

Another wildcard to have your eyes on is Johnny Wilson. He made a few jaw-dropping catches during spring practice but couldn't hold it together during the exhibition. Regardless, the potential is there for the wide receivers to respond in a big way throughout 2022.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



