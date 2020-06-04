FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Florida State again dominated sports coverage early on Thursday morning-- but not necessarily for the right reasons. The Seminoles' best player, Marvin Wilson, took to Twitter to dispute a quotation attributed to FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

The original tweet came from Tashan Reed, a former Florida State beat reporter who now covers the Las Vegas Raiders. But rather than paraphrasing, you can read the exchange below.

The first thing to know here is what Reed asked Norvell to elicit this reported response.

The next possibility is that Reed misquoted Norvell, but he addressed that as well.

Some fans took issue with Reed's coverage of Florida State in the past, but I seriously doubt he would fabricate these comments; he's a professional, and that kind of mistake can follow you around, regardless of which team you're covering. Plus, why would Wilson react as he did if this were reported falsely?

There's also the chance that, perhaps, Wilson somehow misinterpreted the quote-- although his response seems rather clear, as does his outrage, that of his teammates, and his insistence that, as a result, the 'Noles "will not be working out until further notice."

So what of his teammates? Even in the middle of the night, several fellow Seminoles weighed in. Emoji interpretation is far from an exact science, but here are the early responses, which don't exactly seem to feature much dissent from Wilson's sentiment.

We're sure that more will develop on this story as more information becomes available, and we'll keep you abreast of the situation.