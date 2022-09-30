FSU offering free tickets to Florida residents, students ahead of matchup with Wake Forest

Parts of the state of Florida were ravaged by Hurricane Ian over the last few days.

Leading up to Saturday's ranked matchup between Florida State and Wake Forest, there has been some uncertainty over whether the game would even be played. Those worries were put to rest on Thursday when Athletic Director Michael Alford released his latest update on the game.

According to Alford, FSU has remained in contact with the ACC and Wake Forest's administration. There have been no changes to the existing plans which means the Seminoles and Deacons are all set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. eastern on Saturday.

Despite Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson's comments earlier this week, it's looking like Doak Campbell Stadium will be fairly packed when the Demon Deacons come to town.

As of Thursday, Florida State had sold approximately 66,000 tickets according to Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat. The program is also making tickets available to residents of the state who have been displaced by the storm. Plus, students can continue to claim tickets despite the main section being sold out. They'll be seated outside of the main student block.

“Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.

We are making tickets available to Saturday’s football game to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian. Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser Ticket Office (baseball stadium) on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.”

Tallahassee was lucky enough to remain out of the main path of the storm but other areas of the state have been affected. Coaches and players on the staff both had family members impacted by the hurricane.

“It’s challenging. It’s hard. A lot of these guys have families that are being impacted by the hurricane or have a potential to be impacted by the hurricane," Head coach Mike Norvell said on Wednesday. "We are there, we are supportive of them but we are gonna make sure that people are going, whether it's a situation like today, whenever they have things that are going on in their lives we want them to know that they have people to talk to. They have people to be able to rely on and are here to support them through all situations. But when it's time to step out onto this field it's a great challenge to be able to put all your focus into the opportunity that's ahead and go in and be your best.”

