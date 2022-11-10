Game Preview: Florida State at Syracuse

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, No. 23 Florida State (6-3) could close its season out on a five-game winning streak.

The Seminoles, winners of two straight, head north for a matchup against Syracuse (6-3) in their final Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) contest of 2022.

In the third year of head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State has reached bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019 and notched wins against LSU and Miami.

The Orange will make their first bowl appearance since 2018 after starting 6-0. However, they've lost three consecutive games (Clemson, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh).

Since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013, Florida State is 7-1 in the series.

Kickoff is 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Seminole headlines

Hitting big plays offensively

In their 45-3 win over Miami on Nov. 5, the Seminoles had completions of 65 and 56 yards while also registering a 42-yard run.

Florida State's offense is stretching the field and hitting explosive plays rapidly, whether it be through using redshirt sophomore running backs Trey Benson and Lawarance Toafili or through the passing game.

For the five Seminoles with at least 16 or more receptions, each is averaging at least 11 yards per catch. The unit is led by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson at 19.5 yards per reception.

Through 11 weeks, Florida State leads the conference in explosive plays (104) but faces a Syracuse defense that ranks first in limiting explosive plays (48).

Defense not giving up scores

If you throw out the touchdown run from Georgia Tech freshman quarterback Zach Pyron on the final play of FSU's 41-16 victory on Oct. 29, the Seminoles have allowed one trip to the end zone in their past two games.

Syracuse is coming off a 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh where they didn't score a touchdown. However, the Orange are capable of producing on the scoreboard behind one of the more decorated running backs in the country. Redshirt sophomore running back Sean Tucker has found the endzone seven times in 2022 and figures to have a bigger workload (10 carries last week) versus FSU.

Burning questions

What does the quarterback situation look like for Syracuse?

Junior quarterback Garrett Shrader (1636 passing yards, 373 rushing yards, 20 total touchdowns) missed the Pittsburgh loss due to injury.

In his absence, Syracuse started redshirt freshman quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson. The Florida transfer threw for 120 yards, registered a 34.8% completion percentage and was sacked six times.

At this point of the week, it's unclear whether Sharader plays or not. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers might elect to rest Shrader if he's not fully healthy.

Can the Seminoles continue successfully running the ball?

Without redshirt sophomore running back and leading rusher Treshaun Ward, FSU's rushing attack hasn't missed a beat.

Since the bye week, the Seminoles have combined for 475 rushing yards in two games. Benson has gone for over 100 rushing yards in both contests (111 vs Georgia Tech, 128 vs Miami).

The Orange are allowing 141 rushing yards per game in 2022, but it's been an escalating issue in their three losses. In those games, Syracuse has given up 233 rushing yards.

Forecast

Much of this game relies on Schrader's status. If he starts, Syracuse's offense is more capable through the air because of his experience and chemistry with his receiving core. If it's Del-Rio Wilson, Florida State's defense gets to face a player who has thrown only 50 career passes and would be making his second career start. Nonetheless, it's Senior Day for Syracuse, and Babers will have the Orange prepared for battle from kickoff.

Florida State 30, Syracuse 17

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

