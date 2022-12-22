Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal has been filling up at a rapid pace ever since the FBS winter window opened on December 5. Players around the country have until January 18, 2023 to declare their intentions to test out the portal.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

On Thursday afternoon, Florida State saw another scholarship player depart from the program to explore their options elsewhere. Grad-transfer cornerback Malik Feaster announced his intentions on social media to utilize his final season of collegiate eligibility elsewhere.

Feaster is the fourth defensive back to move on from the Seminoles, joining Sam McCall (cornerback/safety), Sidney Williams (safety/linebacker), and Demorie Tate (cornerback).

After beginning his career at FCS Jacksonville State, Feaster entered the portal last summer and committed to Florida State after fall camp had already begun. That left him behind the eight-ball and made it tough for Feaster to make a significant impact on the defense. He appeared in the first four games of 2022, only playing 19 total snaps on defense, before sitting out the remainder of the season to preserve his redshirt.

The Georgia native spent four seasons with the Gamecocks. In 40 appearances, he recorded 118 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 24 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. That included 42 total tackles in 2021 and a career-high 11 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble against Stephen F. Austin.

Florida State is expected to return multiple veterans at cornerback in 2023 including Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones, Greedy Vance, Kevin Knowles, Omarion Cooper, and Azareye'h Thomas. The Seminoles also signed KJ Kirkland, Ja'Bril Rawls, Quindarrius Jones, and Edwin Joseph during the Early Signing Period.

Keep an eye on the portal to return a favor for the Seminoles too. Florida State hosted Virginia cornerback transfer Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress II last weekend for an Official Visit. Cypress is expected to make a decision in the near future.

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook