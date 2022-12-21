Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

The Early Signing Period is finally here as prospects around the country plan to sign their letters of intent throughout the next few days. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are looking for a home run finish that could include a few surprises.

Florida State enters Wednesday with 15 verbal commitments. All of those prospects are expected to sign during the Early Signing Period. With that being said, four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk has been torn between the Seminoles and Auburn over the last few weeks. Plus, three-star wide receiver Goldie Lawrence didn't make his official visit last weekend due to some type of academic situation. It'll be interesting to see what both prospects do.

The Seminoles have the No. 15 overall recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. They could move near the top-10 depending on how decisions with their targets such as four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey, three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph, and three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto play out.

We’ll track each signing below of all of the prospects that FSU is involved with along with their signing times, info, and more.

*Prospects are listed in their respective order of signing. All listed times are EST.

Committed Prospects

— Vandrevius Jacobs, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 6:50 a.m.

Info: Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, FL

Measurables: 6-foot, 155-pounds

— Jaden Jones, Defensive End

Signing Time: 7:00 a.m.

Info: Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, KS

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 240-pounds

— Samuel Singleton, Running Back

Signing Time: 7:00 a.m.

Info: Fleming Island High School, Orange Park, FL

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180-pounds

— Lamont Green Jr, Defensive End

Signing Time: 7:00-8:00 a.m.

Info: Gulliver Prep, Miami, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 228-pounds

— Ja'Bril Rawls, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 8:00 a.m.

Info: Pensacola Catholic High School, Pensacola, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170-pounds

— Lucas Simmons, Offensive Tackle

Signing Time: 11:00 a.m.

Info: Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 300-pounds

— Quindarrius Jones, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 11:00 a.m.

Info: Meridian High School, Meridian, MS

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 187-pounds

— Keldric Faulk, Defensive End

Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.

Info: Highland Home High School

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 240-pounds

— Hykeem Williams, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 1:00 p.m.

Info: Stranahan High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

— KJ Kirkland, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 6:00 p.m. (LOI will be sent in prior to that)

Info: Raines High School, Jacksonville, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 187-pounds

— Darren 'Goldie' Lawrence, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 6:00 p.m.

Info: Seminole High School, Sanford, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190-pounds

— KJ Sampson, Defensive Tackle

Signing Time: N/A. Sampson is expected to send over his Letter of Intent at some point on Wednesday.

Info: New Bern High School, New Bern, NC

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 285-pounds

— Brock Glenn, Quarterback

Signing Time: N/A. Glenn is expected to send over his Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

Info: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195-pounds

— Blake Nichelson, Linebacker

Signing Time: N/A. Nichelson is expected to send over his Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

Info: Manteca High School, Manteca, CA

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

— DeMarco Ward, Linebacker

Signing Time: N/A. Ward signed last week and is already enrolled at Florida State.

Info: Duluth High School, Duluth, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205-pounds

Targets that Florida State is pursuing:

— Edwin Joseph, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 11:45 a.m.

Info: Chaminade-Madonna High School, Hollywood, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

— Chris Otto, Offensive Line

Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.

Info: Key West High School, Key West, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 310-pounds

— Andy Jean, Wide Receiver (committed to Florida)

Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.

Info: Northwestern High School, Miami, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds

— Cedric Baxter (committed to Texas)

Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.

Info: Edgewater High School, Orlando, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 215-pounds

— Damari Brown, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 3:00 p.m.

Info: American Heritage High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds

— Kamren Robinson, Linebacker (committed to Virginia)

Signing Time: 6:00 p.m.

Info: Stranahan High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

— Conrad Hussey, Defensive Back (committed to Penn State)

Signing Time: N/A. Hussey is expected to make a decision on Wednesday morning.

Info: St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot, 190-pounds

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



