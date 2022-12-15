Greg McElroy selects FSU as most surprising ACC team in 2022

In head coach Mike Norvell's third season, No. 13 Florida State (9-3) turned heads nationally.

They defeated both in-state rivals for the first time since 2016, appeared in multiple iterations of the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings and finished the regular season on a five-game win streak.

Norvell and the Seminoles received praise on ESPN's latest episode of "Always College Football with Greg McElroy" on Dec. 13.

Florida State was named McElroy's surprising team from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

"The team that I was not prepared for this type of breakthrough was Florida State," McElroy said.

The former Alabama (2007-10) quarterback has called the Seminoles' Week 1 matchup in five consecutive seasons, including the last three under Norvell (Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and LSU).

"Look at what Florida State's done man," McElroy said. "The progress that's been shown under Mike Norvell has me feeling so optimistic about the future."

After earning its ninth win against Florida on Nov. 25, FSU kept its hopes of 10 wins alive. McElroy admitted he was bullish but didn't expect that many victories.

"I thought with how they finished the season last year, there might be an opportunity to get things going in the right direction," McElroy said. "When I say get things going, I'm talking like seven wins. I didn't think 10."

The Seminoles are traveling to Orlando, Florida, for the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. They're up against Oklahoma (6-6) and head coach Brent Venables, who McElroy said are facing an uphill battle.

"I think Florida State might be my favorite pick of the bowl season because I think they're going to dominate, dominate Oklahoma," McElroy said. "I really believe that."

McElroy compared FSU to Tennessee and believes they'll be a major talking point over the next nine months.

"We'll be talking about Florida State all offseason I can promise you," McElroy said. "They're like the Tennesee of this year. Tennesee fans last year after the season that was 2021, they were coiled man. they were ready to spring. That's what Florida State's going to be like heading into 2023."

