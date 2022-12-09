Reserve offensive tackle enters portal after three years at Florida State

Don't blink for one second or you just might miss something. That's how it's felt over the past week with the FBS Transfer Portal Window coinciding with players across the country making NFL Draft decisions.

READ MORE: Former Florida State wide receiver declares for NFL Draft

Florida State has received plenty of good news this week with quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, linebacker Tatum Bethune, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, and cornerback Renardo Green among the players to announce they'll return to Tallahassee for another season.

The Seminoles have also lost multiple players to the transfer portal, though none of the departures were exactly unexpected.

On Thursday evening, redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Lloyd Willis announced his decision to enter the portal after three years at Florida State.

Willis played in 23 games over the last two seasons, with the majority of his contributions coming on special teams as a member of the field goal unit. He appeared on the depth chart throughout the year as a backup at right tackle to Darius Washington, Jazston Turnetine, and Bless Harris.

The Florida native is the second backup offensive tackle to elect to search for a new home. Redshirt freshman Rod Orr departed from the program earlier in the week.

Outside of Willis and Orr, the Seminoles have seen defensive back Sam McCall, defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson, defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, linebacker Amari Gainer, linebacker/safety Sidney Williams, and defensive end George Wilson leave for the transfer portal. Gainer and Helton are expected to stick around through the bowl game.

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive tackles no longer with program

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook