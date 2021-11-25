Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

    All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State at Florida.
    The Florida State Seminoles will match up with the Florida Gators in their final game of the regular season. For the second consecutive week, the Seminoles will hit the road as they travel to Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. FSU pulled out its second road win of the Mike Norvell Era last weekend in Boston. It got a little dicey down the stretch, especially with the officiating, but the victory is all that matters. 

    We're set up for an interesting game this week. While these two teams certainly aren't up to the level that they were when this rivalry was at its peak, this is a win-or-go-home game. The winner will go bowling while the loser's season will likely be over. Both teams are 5-6 but the Seminoles might have more to play for. Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen over the weekend and could be without starting quarterback Emory Jones.

    Florida State and Florida did not play one another in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Gators have won the last two games in the series dating back to 2018. UF ended the Seminoles' bowl hopes during the victory in 2018. 

    In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon.

    Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

    Current Records: Florida State (5-6, 4-4 ACC) at Florida Gators (5-6, 2-46

    Date/Time: Saturday, November 27 at 12:00 p.m. est

    Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Gainesville, FL

    TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

    Commentators: Play-by-Play Mark Jones, Analyst Robert Griffin III, Reporter Quint Kessenich

    Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius 194/XM 158/App Channel 956

    Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

    Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

    Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

    Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

    Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

    Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

    Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

    Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

    Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

    Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

    Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

    Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

    Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

    Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

    Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

    Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

    Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

    Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

    Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

    Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

    Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

    *Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

    Money Line: Florida State (+110), Florida (-130)

    Spread: Florida State +2.5 (-105), Florida -2.5 (-115)

    Over/Under: Over 59 (-110), Under 59 (-110)

