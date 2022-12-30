Jammie Robinson lays out decision timeline while teasing a 'New Year's Present'

If Florida State's thrilling victory against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl is the last game that star safety Jammie Robinson plays with the program, it'll be a memorable conclusion to a productive college career.

The Seminoles pulled out a 35-32 win after trailing by double-digits in the opening half. The defense struggled but came up with timely plays in the fourth quarter. None bigger than cornerback Omarion Cooper forcing a fumble and Robinson being in position for the recovery, just like he was all night. Florida State scored six plays later to take its first lead since early in the game.

Robinson finished the victory with a team-high 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. It was the 14th time in his career that he recorded double-digit tackles in a game.

Following the contest, Robinson addressed his future after hinting at a possible declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft since Florida State's regular-season finale. He said that he's planning to have a 'New Year's present for everybody' which could mean multiple things.

"I'm just trying to take a couple days off. See my New Year's; I'm going to have a New Year's present for everybody," Robinson said after the game. "You know, I appreciate Florida State for everything, even if I leave or if I don't leave; I don't know yet, you feel me. I just take a couple days off. Clear my mind, you know what I'm saying, and talk with my brothers and talk with my parents and my family, you know what I'm saying, and just see what's best, what's the best decision for me."

So while we still don't know exactly what Robinson is planning to do in regards to returning to Tallahassee for another year or pursuing a professional career, we do have some clarity on a timeline. It sounds like he should make a public decision within the next couple of days.

Robinson has led the Seminoles in tackles over the last two seasons. Florida State has used him in a variety of looks across the defense from safety to nickel to linebacker. He's been an asset that the coaching staff has learned how to utilize and it's paid off for both parties.

"I always felt like Coach put me in the best position and I just trust in him. I just be committed to whatever they tell me to do, you know what I'm saying," Robinson said. "I'm a team player and I just try to be here for my teammates and try to give it my all and give 110 percent every time I step on the field. That's how I feel about my performance. I just do whatever Coach call. I run a play -- whatever play Coach calls, I'm running it, you feel me. That's how I am. I'm a team guy honestly."

The Georgia native has totaled 318 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 16 pass deflections during his four years in college that have been split with South Carolina and Florida State. That includes 170 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, and five interceptions with the Seminoles.

