Jashaun Corbin hits incredible 75-yard touchdown

Florida State has had a rough first half against Louisville on Saturday. The Cardinals offense bounced on them with an early score on the first drive, and haven’t seemed to look back.

The Seminole offense couldn’t get into any rhythm to keep up with the Cardinals and Louisville’s starting QB Malik Cunningham ended the half with 3 touchdowns. After trailing 31-13 at halftime, the ‘Noles needed to come out of the break with a strong drive. What they got was much better.

On just the second play of the half, starting running back Jashaun Corbin broke off on a 75-yard touchdown rush, making a few defenders look silly on his way to the end zone.

READ MORE: Seminole legend Charlie Ward speaks on FSU's slow start

This could be just what the Seminoles need to turn this game around.