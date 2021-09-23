September 23, 2021
Publish date:

Seminole legend Charlie Ward speaks on FSU's slow start

Ward shares his thoughts on the Seminoles and what fans need to do.
Author:

Florida State’s 0-3 start has been a surprise to most that cover college football. The worst start since 1976 has many pundits and even former Seminole players giving their thoughts on how the season has gone so far. Former Heisman winner and All-Time Great Charlie Ward chimed in recently and gave his opinions on the state of FSU.

There’s a lot of frustration and disappointment mounting in Tallahassee after Florida State’s 0-3 start to the 2021 season. Fans are expressing their frustrations on social media and ESPN and other media sites are dogging the Seminoles.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback offers thoughts on Mike Norvell

Former players have started to speak out on the matter. While they too are disappointed that FSU is struggling as a program right now, they’ve been supportive of the staff and understanding of what’s needed to get the ship turned around.

Former Seminole quarterback Charlie Ward expressed his opinion recently on social media. Ward, arguably one of the top two or three players in FSU’s rich history, has been around the program quite a bit over the past several years so he has a more detailed and intimate look into what’s going on. What he had to say should resonate with the fanbase as we push through this tough season.

“The only place is up from here!” Ward said. “I still believe it will happen for them when we all come together. We ask the coaches and the team to be better and we as supporters are on the fence. We have to support any progress and be critical but not disrespectful. The coaches and players are working each day to get better and they have a plan going into each game that they look to execute. However, they haven’t been able to finish any of the 3 games on the winning side. Everyone has an opinion about what is going on and I hope we all can agree that the team is not playing to their capabilities and guess who else feels that way...yes the players and the coaches so we are all hurting at this point. 1 Cor 12 talks about the body being one part and the hand can’t say to the foot you aren’t useful so we as supporters have to come and encourage the team even when things don’t look good just as we would if they were 3-0! We are one body (Seminole Nation). The players and coaches need us at this time so let’s not abandon them when they are struggling! Go Noles!”

READ MORE: Former Seminole running back signs with San Francisco 49ers

Well said by Charlie! I know it’s hard to watch after being such an elite program over the past 30 plus years, but the players need the support, and the coaches need the patience! Hope to see you all out there this weekend at a packed Doak Campbell Stadium.

