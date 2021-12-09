Jermaine Johnson officially declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson developed into one of the stars of college football in 2021 after transferring in from Georgia. Johnson recorded 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown. He became the first player in the history of the Florida State-Miami rivalry to record five sacks in a single game. At the end of the season, Johnson was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

On Thursday afternoon, Johnson released a heartfelt message to share his appreciation and gratitude for Florida State while also officially declaring himself for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I know this message can't explain all my feelings of gratitude for this university, but I'll give it my best shot. First, I want and need to thank God, my amazing support system, teammates, coaches and staff, and, of course, you amazing fans. The incredible opportunity to represent this university and everyone associated with it has been nothing short of a blessing, and I cannot thank God enough for it. Thank you all for taking me in with open arms - for accepting me when it might have been easier to write me off as "a guy who had to transfer because he couldn't cut it." This past year has given me a newfound love for the game that I had so badly missed. Most important, this time has shown me what it means to truly lead, what it means to truly be selfless and what it means to truly put my heart and body on the line for something greater than myself. I know this season didn't go how we all wished it to go but my brothers and staff here at Florida State have so much in store for you all! I'm happy I could give everything I had to this program and to you all. Even though I have only been a Seminole for a year, Carnet and Gold will course through my veins for the rest of my life."

"Forever and always, Go Noles."

Johnson is projected to be a First-Round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and he made himself a lot of money while wearing the garnet and gold. His breakout performance proves that Florida State can bring in talent from the transfer portal and rebuild their value.

NoleGameday will be tracking Johnson throughout the offseason as he prepares to move to the next level.

