Two Florida State legacies are back on the market

Florida State is already pursuing two high-profile legacy prospects in defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and offensive lineman Julian Armella. That number may have doubled on Tuesday night after two more legacies became available following an unexpected move.

LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced he'd be entering the Transfer Portal. His brother, Jake Johnson, one of the top tight ends in the 2022 class, decommitted from the Tigers. Max and Jake are the sons of former Florida State signal-caller and Super Bowl Champion, Brad Johnson. Johnson played for the football team from 1988-92.

Max Johnson started all 12 games for LSU in 2021 and had a solid sophomore season. He completed 60.3% of his passes for 2815 yards with 27 touchdowns to six interceptions. Johnson led the Tigers to wins over No. 6 Florida and Ole Miss to close out the 2020 season. He instantly becomes one of the top options in the transfer portal.

Jake Johnson backed off of his pledge shortly after Max went public with his decision to transfer. Johnson had been committed to LSU since April and was presumed to be locked in with the Tigers. That said, the plan has always been for the two brothers to play together at the college level. They'll be looking for a new destination to accomplish that goal. And a decision will be made swiftly, Johnson plans to be an early enrollee according to his social media.

Florida State could certainly use another scholarship quarterback in a room that currently projects to have just three in 2022; Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy.

The Seminoles do have two tight ends committed in the 2022 class; Jerrale Powers and Brian Courtney. However, Jordan Wilson is graduating and Carter Boatwright entered the portal a few days ago. It's possible that there is further attrition at the position or that Cam McDonald enters the NFL Draft.

