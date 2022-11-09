Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State at Syracuse

After a convincing win over rival Miami, Florida State looks to keep its winning streak alive with a trip to Syracuse on tap. The Orange started the season 6-0 but have since lost three straight games. FSU started the season 4-0 and went on to lose three consecutive games but have since won two straight dominantly and sit at 6-3.

Here are three key matchups to keep an eye on for this weekend’s matchup.

1. Syracuse Running Back Sean Tucker vs. Seminoles Run Defense

Sophomore running back Sean Tucker is one of the highly touted running backs in the nation. Tucker burst on the scene with an amazing freshman year and continues to be a constant for the Orange on offense. He’s carried the ball 155 times for 777 yards and has reached the end zone seven times. While his production has slowed down due to bumps and bruises and facing better defenses as of late, he is still a threat to have a big game. He is the engine of the Syracuse offense and after coming off a subpar performance against Pittsburgh, he will be vying to get back on track.

With FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett back in the fold the run defense has been much better lately. The Seminoles rank 69th in rush defense giving up 143 yards per game. It will be pivotal that Florida State wins the battle in the trenches and contains Tucker from having a breakout game.

2. FSU Rushing Attack vs. Syracuse Rush Defense

The rushing attack for the 'Noles is considered one of the best in the country. Currently ranked 17th in the nation averaging 212 yards per game on the ground trio Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, and Treshaun Ward (who is expected to return this week) form one of the best trios in the country. Benson leads the team in rushing but each running back can have a big game.

The Orange's run defense has been shaky as of late, to say the least. During its three-game skid teams are averaging 233 yards on the ground. Syracuse has lost some key pieces due to injury on the defensive front and it’s been evident lately. If the Cuse can’t stop the run Saturday, this could potentially be a long game in the Dome for the Orange.

3. Syracuse QBs vs. FSU Defensive Line

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader was having a productive start to the season but left the Notre Dame game early due to an injury. Shrader has thrown for 1,636 yards, tossing 14 touchdowns, and rushing for six. With his injury freshman QB, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson stepped in and while he doesn’t have the arm like Shrader there are times when his athletic ability flashes. Both quarterbacks are mobile, and the FSU defensive line will need to contain the pocket and make sure neither has much space to run the ball. FSU has 26 sacks on the season and with a healthy defensive line and a depleted Syracuse o line, I expect the Seminoles to make life difficult for both on Saturday.

Both teams sit at 6-3 but it feels like the trajectory of each team is headed in different directions. The health of QB Garrett Shrader will be a critical factor in determining the competitiveness of this game.

Florida State will visit Syracuse Saturday at 8:00 p.m. est. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.

