Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Clemson

Florida State looks to rebound this week after another tough loss on Saturday. Things don’t get any easier with Clemson coming into town this weekend.

Here are three keys to watch for as the 'Noles look to shock the world after a rough start to October.

1. FSU Offensive Line vs Clemson Front 7

It’s no secret that the strength of this Clemson team is the defense. In particular, the front seven is led by a fierce defensive line unit. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, a projected top pick in the draft, will return to action this week after missing the last two games due to a non-football medical issue. Senior Xavier Thomas returned to action for the first time this season against Boston College and totaled two sacks. FSU's offensive line performed alright against a solid Wolfpack defensive line but this is another big test. Clemson is ranked second in rushing yards given up this season.

The Seminoles' strength on offense is the running game and that will be tested often Saturday. I believe Quarterback Jordan Travis has to make plays in the air this weekend to give the Noles a shot. Defensive end and leading sack leader for the Tigers Myles Murphy has reached the QB a total of three times and as a unit, the defense has sacked the opposing signal caller 15 times. The FSU offensive line must play a great game collectively limiting sacks and tackles for loss while staying ahead of the chains.

2. Turnovers

FSU has done a formidable job protecting the football this year on offense. Jordan Travis had two costly interceptions versus the Wolfpack but only has three on the year. The Seminoles are tied for 41st in turnover margin at plus 0.4 and Clemson is tied for 15th at plus one. One of the key components in upsetting a team with more talent is creating turnovers but also taking care of the football.

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei has taken care of the football, only throwing two interceptions and one fumble in six games. If the defensive line can get some pressure up front, there may be opportunities in the secondary to make plays. The Noles must win the turnover battle to have a shot Saturday.

3. FSU Defense (tackling) vs Clemson Offense

On the other side of the ball, the Seminoles have been inconsistent with tackling the opponent. This is a theme we have seen for the past few years and it has slowly started up again. There were many missed tackles vs Wake Forest and that continued against the Wolfpack. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller stated there were 11 missed tackles and four came on the first drive of the second half for NC State. Clemson running back Will Shipley had his way last year vs the 'Noles, totaling 128 yards on the ground, and a good portion was due to missed tackles. The defense must execute, and limit big play opportunities which they have done for the most part.

Florida State has an opportunity to make a statement this season with a big win over Clemson. It will take a collective team effort from the coaches and players to get this done. If the defense can limit big plays and keep the play in front of them while the offense takes care of the ball good things can happen. One thing is for sure, the Seminoles will have to put together a good four quarters to change the script of the last two weeks.

