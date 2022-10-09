Ten Years Later: Florida State blows another halftime lead in Raleigh

Carter-Finley Stadium has been a house of horrors for Florida State over the last 20 years. Entering Saturday night, Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) had won just four of its last ten meetings with North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) on the road. In 2010, the unranked Wolfpack upset FSU 28-24. Two years later, the 'Noles fumbled away an undefeated season at NCSU after squandering a 16-0 halftime lead.

The story was no different in 2022 as the Wolfpack locked up the Seminoles in the second half to come away with a 19-17 victory in a game FSU had led 17-3. Coincidentally, this game coincided with the ten-year anniversary of Florida State's debacle in 2012. This time, it was North Carolina State who felt the pain of being upset.

From the onset, it was clear that head coach Mike Norvell wanted to get quarterback Jordan Travis more involved on the ground. Travis took off for 22 yards to convert a third down on Florida State's opening drive of the game as the 'Noles push into enemy territory before punting.

The defense promptly forced North Carolina State to go three and out thanks to a sack by Malcolm Ray but FSU couldn't take advantage of it on offense. With good field position on their second drive, the Wolfpack drove into the red zone and settled for a field goal, aided by injuries to Robert Cooper, Kevin Knowles, and Jared Verse in a span of six plays. Knowles and Verse returned to the game but Cooper did not.

Florida State made it deep into enemy territory again on its third drive. Facing a 4th and 3 at the 23, the Seminoles chose to go for it rather than kicking a 40-yard field goal. Travis threw over the middle to Johnny Wilson but the pass was dropped - an issue that plagued the receivers throughout the evening.

Following a North Carolina State punt, the Seminoles struck quickly. Travis kept the ball on a read-option and ran for 71 yards to get FSU into the red zone. It was the second-longest rush of his collegiate career. One play later, he placed a perfect ball to Mycah Pittman in the end zone for a touchdown, who rocked the baby on the opposing defensive back.

Florida State scored again on its next possession without the services of starting running back Treshaun Ward, who was injured on a 39-yard run in the second quarter. Running back Lawrance Toafili burst up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown following a deep ball to Johnny Wilson to give the 'Noles a 14-3 advantage with 48 seconds remaining in the half.

The Wolfpack quickly went three and out. Florida State got tricky on the punt return and freed up Ontaria Wilson for a 51-yard run back. On the final play of the half, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald drilled a 47-yard attempt, his longest of the season. Fitzgerald was mobbed at midfield as the team celebrated a 17-3 lead at the break.

That was the last thing Florida State would celebrate on Saturday night.

North Carolina State drove right down the field for an easy touchdown on a drive where the Seminoles couldn't even force a third down attempt to begin the second half. The drive went 84 yards, which was concerning after the Wolfpack only totaled 133 yards of offense in the opening 30 minutes.

The Seminoles punted on their first two possessions of the quarter, giving the Wolfpack an opportunity to mount a comeback. However, NC State was dealt a blow when starting quarterback Devin Leary was forced out of the game with a shoulder injury. Grad-transfer Jack Chambers, who had thrown 13 passes in five games, replaced him.

Relying on the ground attack, Chambers pushed the Wolfpack to another field goal, cutting Florida State's lead to 17-13. The Seminoles concluded the quarter with a grand total of 28 yards in ten plays. Even worse, they were punting to begin the final frame.

What's even worse than that? Punter Alex Mastromanno was pressured on the play and rolled out to the right side. He couldn't decide whether to pull the ball or punt it, ultimately kicking once he had crossed the line of scrimmage. That was a penalty and the result of it was a loss of downs, meaning NC State instantly was on offense in the red zone.

North Carolina State shot itself in the foot with back-to-back penalties and a sack. Despite the miscues, kicker Christopher Dunn was pure from 53 yards out.

Florida State's first drive of the fourth quarter ended with a familiar result, another punt, as the Wolfpack took over at their own 42. Chambers and running back Jordan Chambers pounded it right down the Seminoles' throat for NC State's fourth field goal of the night. Dunn's kick from 27 yards pushed NC State back in front, 19-17, with 6:33 remaining.

Needing a strong response, the Seminoles got anything but that as Travis threw a poor pass that was intercepted by Shyheim Battle. The Wolfpack were instantly in FSU territory with a chance to ice the game. Instead, the defense stepped up to force a punt.

The Seminoles had one last gasp with 4:25 to play and 92 yards away from the end zone. A holding penalty on Robert Scott backed the offense up into 2nd and 12 but Travis hit Johnny Wilson down the sideline for 31 yards to get FSU near midfield. On the next play, running back Trey Benson was unable to bring in a pass while being drilled by a defender. The hit was reviewed and ruled targeting, pushing the Seminoles to the North Carolina State 37-yard line.

Nearing the red zone, Travis went deep for Pittman but the pass sailed on him and was intercepted by Devan Boykin. The Wolfpack were able to run out the clock to secure the comeback.

Travis finished the game 15/30 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. It was his first multi-interception game this season. He also ran 7 times for 108 yards. Ward led the running attack with 5 carries for 51 yards while Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili combined for 16 carries for 47 yards.

Defensively, linebacker Tatum Bethune led Florida State with 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Jammie Robinson pitched in 9 tackles and an interception. Defensive end Jared Verse recorded 5 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.

In total, Florida State finished with 93 yards of total offense to squander another double-digit halftime lead against North Carolina State. 7 penalties for 75 yards plagued the 'Noles in the second half.

The Seminoles return to action on Saturday, October 15 against Clemson in Tallahassee.

