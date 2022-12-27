Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Oklahoma

The Florida State Seminoles are going bowling for the first time in three years. FSU will look to win its 10th game of the season to reach its highest win total since 2016. The Seminoles will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Thursday.

Here are three key matchups to watch for as the 'Noles look to end the season off on a good note.



1. FSU rushing attack vs Sooners' defense

Florida State has one of the top rushing units in the nation this season. Averaging about 218 yards per game which ranks 12th in the nation. The trio of Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Taofili, and Trey Benson has been consistent all season. The Sooners, on the other hand, struggle to stop the run. Oklahoma ranks 103rd in the nation in stopping the run, giving up 189 yards per game. Also one of the better defensive linemen for the Sooners, Jalen Redmond, has opted out of this game. With a healthy offensive line and prolific rushing unit, the Seminoles can take advantage of a defense that hasn’t been able to stop the run all season.

2. 'Noles defensive line vs Sooners' offensive line

The Seminoles' defense took a pretty big jump this season. Giving up about 20 points per game which ranks at 16 in the nation. A lot of the credit for the defense goes to the improved defensive line play. Defensive end Jared Verse and company will look to feast against a Sooners offensive line that will be missing both of their starting tackles on Thursday.

Left tackle Anton Harris and right tackle Wanya Morris opted out to focus on the NFL. With that being said, freshman Jacob Sexton will take over one of the tackle positions and will have his first start against the 'Noles. I expect Jared Verse and the defensive line to play aggressively and make life tough for Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel who will also be without leading rusher Eric Gray, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

3. Turnovers

With the transfer portal entries and players declaring for the NFL draft, FSU has an advantage on both sides of the ball. One way the Sooners can make this interesting is if the 'Noles are careless with the football. QB Jordan Travis has excelled at taking care of the football and if the Seminoles want to prevent an upset bid from happening, the turnover margin will be critical. Oklahoma will be without a handful of players who contributed during the season. Turnovers can change the pulse of a game and if the Sooners can create a few turnovers and gain momentum, this game can be closer than many think.

The Seminoles are favored by more than a touchdown and the momentum of this program is evident. The desire of this team to end the season on a high note and continue the upward trajectory of the program will fuel the Seminoles later this week. Winning against Oklahoma would be the cherry on top of a successful season and a confidence booster entering 2023.

