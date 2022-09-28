Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Wake Forest

The Florida State Seminoles are riding high after its first 4-0 start since 2015. On top of starting off the first quarter of the season undefeated they also earned its first ranking in the AP top 25 since 2018. After a dominating performance vs Boston College last week, the No. 23 ranked Seminoles will face its toughest matchup of the season vs No. 22 Wake Forest this weekend. The Demon Deacons are coming off their first loss of the season losing to Clemson at home in a thriller. Here are three key matchups to watch out for as the Noles continue to keep its undefeated streak alive.

1. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman vs FSU interior defensive line

Veteran quarterback Sam Hartman is the general that makes this offense run for Wake. His ability to control the offense with the slow RPO/mesh concept gives teams fits defensively. His command and ability to make the right read consistently makes life tough for opposing defenses. In three games so far this season, Hartman has totaled 962 passing yards, throwing for 13 touchdowns to only two interceptions. It will be key for defensive tackles Jarrett Jackson, Robert Cooper, Joshua Farmer, and Malcolm Ray, if healthy, to control the interior of the trenches. If the defensive line can cause havoc up front, it can create opportunities for plays to be made in the defensive backfield.

2. Special Teams

With this expected to be a game that comes down to the end, special teams can play a big factor. Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has been inconsistent for the first quarter of the season. The redshirt sophomore is four for seven on-field goal attempts with every attempt under 49 yards. On the other hand, freshman Matthew Dennis for the Deacs is a perfect ten for ten this season. If this game is close as many expect, the special team’s unit will play a vital factor Saturday.

3. FSU receivers vs Wake Forest secondary

Florida State revamped its receiver room in the off-season, and it’s paid dividends through four games. The FSU receiving core ranks number 1 in PFF and each week there has been a new receiver making big plays. WR Johnny Wilson, Ontaria Wilson, and Mycah Pittman might be looked at as the starters. But each week there has been a new number one for the 'Noles. Last week, redshirt sophomore Darion Williamson had a breakout game and prior to that, Johnny Wilson put the country on notice against Lousiville. Wake Forest gave up 371 passing yards to Clemson on Saturday. QB Jordan Travis and the offense will test out the Wake Forest back end again on this weekend. If the offensive line can give Travis time to make plays, the results should be favorable.

Wake Forest will head to Tallahassee hungry after its first loss of the season to Clemson. The Deacs were the only team to dominate the 'Noles last season and that should light a fire under FSU.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest is slated to kick off at 3:30 pm E.T on ABC on Saturday.

