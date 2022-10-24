Kickoff time announced for Florida State's rivalry game against Miami

Florida State is on a three-game losing streak while Miami has dropped games to Middle Tennessee State and Duke (at "home") this year. Regardless of the state of the two teams, there is always plenty of buzz around this rivalry. A win can provide bragging rights and a boost on the recruiting trail while a loss can sometimes mean a changing of the guard (Willie Taggart, 2019 and Manny Diaz, 2021).

Last season, the Seminoles defeated the Hurricanes, 31-28. Florida State got out to a 17-0 advantage before Miami responded to take a 28-20 lead in the final frame. Quarterback Jordan Travis led the offense on a game-winning drive with less than 30 seconds remaining.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, November 5. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on ABC.



This will be the seventh night game that Florida State has played through nine games (Wake Forest was at 3:30, Georgia Tech is at noon).

Florida State is set to take on Georgia Tech at noon this weekend while Miami will travel to Virginia. The Hurricanes have dropped four of their last five games under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

